Behind the Moments That Matter: A Career in Hospitality

Julie Finn

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I began college studying to become an elementary special education teacher and later shifted into business, but I still felt something was missing. When I considered changing majors again, my father told me this would be my final switch, so I needed to choose something I could truly commit to.

I opened the course syllabus, and it landed on hospitality. I took this moment as a sign. I graduated with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management, along with a minor in Meeting Planning, and I’ve never looked back. Hospitality combines service, leadership, creativity, and human connection, and I continue to find deep fulfillment in this wonderful career.

Who are some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

One of my most influential mentors has been Terri Haack, managing director of CoralTree Hospitality. Terri has mentored me for more than 30 years. She was one of the first prominent female leaders at Destination Hotels, and she paved the way for many women in hospitality leadership.

From Terri, I learned the power of grace and respect. She consistently takes the time to handwrite notes of thanks and congratulations to team members and guests, reinforcing how meaningful personal recognition can be.

She also taught me that listening is a superpower, hope is not a strategy, and discipline equals success. Her leadership style is both strong and compassionate, and I strive each day to be a little more like Terri.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

I’ve had the privilege of working with five sitting U.S. presidents, the Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu, the president of Mexico, and the prince of Jordan. I’ve also supported numerous high-profile corporate events, luxury weddings, and professional sports teams across the NFL and NHL.

What makes these moments most meaningful is the opportunity to help create experiences that become part of someone’s history. In hospitality, we are often present during life’s most important milestones. That responsibility and privilege are what continue to inspire me. Every day brings a new challenge, and with it, the opportunity to create something memorable.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

In 2025, I believe the hospitality industry made meaningful progress in elevating women into leadership roles. While there is still work to be done, the trajectory is encouraging, and the industry is recognizing the value of diverse leadership perspectives.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I believe the industry will continue to evolve in meaningful ways. We will see more women stepping into executive and board-level roles, along with greater accountability around pay equity and transparent leadership practices. At the same time, organizations will deepen their commitment to inclusive leadership in ways that are visibly reflected throughout the guest experience.

Inclusion will increasingly show up in thoughtful ways: gender-neutral restrooms and inclusive welcome practices designed to make every guest feel seen and valued. I also anticipate a stronger emphasis on intentional event planning, prioritizing diverse dietary needs, dedicated nursing accommodations for mothers, and corporate meeting agendas structured with purposeful breaks that support learning and overall well-being.

Lastly, I expect to see more strategic partnerships with women-owned businesses, including DMCs and specialty vendors.