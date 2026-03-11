Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

A Passion for Service: The Career Journey of a Hospitality Growth Leader

Kathleen Hollis, Chief Growth Officer, First Hospitality

By LODGING Staff
Kathleen Hollis

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business? 

I worked at a bakery in high school and loved being able to make people’s days better through great service. I can’t exactly articulate why, but I knew in my gut that hospitality was the right industry for me. 

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons? 

Matt Raine was my boss at Evolution Hospitality, where I spent most of my early career. He would let me tag along everywhere: conferences, property tours, client meetings, you name it. He included me in rooms I had no business being in, and that exposure was incredibly formative in my career development. In doing so, I learned by osmosis.

Can you share a few of your career highlights? 

I started my career with Wells Fargo in their Hospitality Finance Group, which helped me understand how the debt side of the business worked before moving over to equity/management. I joined Evolution Hospitality in 2014 and, over the following decade, helped grow the portfolio from 27 hotels under management to 90.

I began my career at Evolution Hospitality as a financial analyst and was promoted several times until I reached senior vice president, business development. I am very proud to have reached this milestone before turning 30. I then made the jump to First Hospitality as their chief growth officer last year, and I’m excited to grow our management platform with new owners and geographies. 

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions? 

We get better and better at this every year. There are several programs, such as AHLA FORWARD, that promote the advancement of women in our industry and provide a fantastic network of women professionals. It is my goal to continue contributing to such networks and “paying it forward” by helping other women advance in the space. 

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I’m optimistic. I believe our industry recognizes that a variety of viewpoints and backgrounds make us more dynamic and able to relate to our guests. A passion for service is the greatest driver for success in hospitality, regardless of gender or race.

