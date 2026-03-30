A Lifelong Passion: Growing Up in Hospitality

Jennifer Rice-Palmer

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I first stepped into the hospitality world in New Hampshire when I was fourteen. The Holiday Inn near my house was willing to hire me at that age, and the best part was that I didn’t need my parents to drive me. I started in housekeeping and quickly found myself fascinated by the different facets of the hotel business.

After my shift in housekeeping, the front desk manager would show me how the operations worked—I learned the front desk, auditing, and when I came back for the summer, I managed the restaurant, working buffet in the morning and banquets at night. Working with Ocean Properties gave me exposure to every corner of the business, and I have remained in hospitality ever since.

Hospitality never felt like just a job to me; it became a passion. Once you catch that hospitality bug, you find a way to keep growing and nurturing it.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

One of my earliest mentors was Eddie Palmer (no relation), the general manager when I first started in housekeeping. He treated every associate the same, regardless of their position. No employee was ever made to feel more important than anyone else because everybody was an integral part of the operation, and he realized that. This is one of the things that attracted me to Rosen Hotels & Resorts, as I saw the same thing in Harris Rosen.

Jonni Kimberly became another pivotal influence since hiring me at Rosen Hotels & Resorts 35 years ago. She was always looking for that next avenue for me, and she pushed me to be more than I knew I was capable of being. Today, I try to do the same for my own team, spotting potential and helping people see what they’re capable of. I often say that I’m the manager and leader I am because of both the good and the bad managers I’ve had.

And of course, Mr. Rosen taught me that there comes a time in life when you give back and have an impact in the community.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

One of the greatest honors of my career has been Harris Rosen trusting me with my current role in the GCC. He believed in my ability to bring synergy to our different properties, even when he had doubts about it. It’s a huge undertaking that he trusted me to spearhead. Another highlight was being appointed to the advisory committee by Mr. Rosen, which was part of planning for a future when he would no longer be with us. It meant a great deal to know that he felt I represented the values he cared about as the company moved into the future.

Outside of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, I’m immensely proud of my work in the community, whether that be through being a board member with Runway to Hope—working with children and families who are battling things I can’t even begin to comprehend—or through the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra or within Osceola County. A few years ago, I was presented with the Adam Michael Rosen Hope Award by Mr. Rosen at the Runway to Hope gala, which was an awe‑inspiring moment I’ll never forget.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

I’ve never felt that hospitality has the same kind of divide between men and women that exists in some other industries. Hospitality requires both strong leadership and a nurturing touch, which is something women often excel at. It’s not unusual to see women in leadership roles, and we’re continuing to mentor women who want to grow in sales or management, not just events or banquets, where women have historically gravitated. I like to think that running a hotel is like running a very large household, and women bring tremendous strength to that responsibility. I hope my experience is the same across the industry.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I understand that diversity and inclusion are hot topics, but during my 35 years at Rosen, those core values were already in place. Our workforce is made up of so many different groups, and we make sure that women and people from a wide range of ethnic backgrounds have a seat at the table.

In hospitality, we serve an incredibly diverse guest population, especially as Orlando continues to welcome more international visitors and new routes open at Orlando International Airport, so it’s important that everyone feels welcome at our hotels. Central Florida has become a hub for so much more than theme parks—we’re growing in arts, technology, and conventions that are changing the landscape. It’s opening the door to an increasingly large variety of people in this community.

What’s your outlook for the hospitality industry in general?

I think that the hospitality industry is performing well, especially considering the challenges everyone had coming out of COVID. Once people began traveling again, we had to return to the core of what hospitality truly is—welcoming people into our home across our seven properties. The landscape in Orlando continues to evolve, and I believe we’re shining brighter now as people rediscover the importance of being together in person.

AI is also a major topic right now, but I don’t believe it will ever replace the heart of hospitality. What we do is fundamentally human. Women, especially, have a natural way of welcoming people in. AI will be incorporated to enhance what we can offer our guests, but at the end of the day, it’s the human touch that defines our industry.