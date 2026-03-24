Sarah Peters

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I began working in restaurants while I was still in high school and quickly discovered that I loved the fast pace, the opportunity to connect with people, and the constant problem-solving. My first hotel role was in the restaurant at the Portland Waterfront Marriott, and it amplified everything I enjoyed about restaurants on a much larger and more dynamic scale.

The complexity of hotel operations and the ability to impact both guest experiences and team development immediately resonated with me. I was hooked from day one, and I have not looked back.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I have been fortunate to work with many supportive leaders and peers who were instrumental in my growth. Early in my career, food and beverage leaders Bernard Hamburger, Erin Snider, and Sheryl Ishizaki created opportunities for me to learn, expand into new responsibilities, and gain exposure beyond my immediate role. When I joined White Lodging, my regional vice president at the time, David Lanterman, challenged me to raise my standards and think more holistically as a leader.

From him, and from many leaders throughout the organization, I learned the importance of being actively invested in developing others. The most enduring lesson has been that leadership is not just about outcomes; it’s about developing people with intention, integrity, and consistency, and becoming the type of leader who creates opportunities for others to grow.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

From 2013 to 2016, I oversaw the four primary restaurants at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, which was a formative leadership experience within a luxury environment. In 2017, I joined White Lodging as an assistant general manager, working in markets including Chicago and Indiana, and I also supported a hotel opening. In 2020, I was promoted to general manager and have since had the opportunity to lead hotels across Indiana, Kentucky, and now Colorado.

I currently oversee a hotel with approximately 65 associates, and I am particularly proud that we finished 2025 in the top 6 percent of all Marriott hotels in North America for guest feedback. In 2025, I was nominated to participate in AHLA’s FORWARD ELEVATE program, which further broadened my leadership perspective and industry network.

I highly recommend this program for female leaders in our industry. I am also currently serving as co-chair of the AHLA General Manager Committee and look forward to collaborating with fellow general managers to advance our industry, strengthen leadership pathways, and promote the long-term interests of the hospitality profession.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

I am fortunate to work for an organization that actively supports and develops female leaders. More broadly, the industry has continued to make progress, but there is still an opportunity to be more intentional about development, sponsorship, and visibility for women in leadership.

Representation at every level matters, and when women see leaders who reflect them, it reinforces hospitality as a viable and rewarding long-term career. On a personal level, I felt tremendous support from my company and team when my husband and I welcomed both of our children.

White Lodging’s decision to implement a parental leave program for all full-time associates, not just managers, was especially meaningful to me. Seeing hourly associates also benefit from this program and have time to bond with their families has reinforced how impactful inclusive policies can be.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I am optimistic about the future of diversity and inclusion within hospitality. As the industry continues to evolve, there is a growing understanding that diverse leadership teams contribute to stronger cultures, better decision-making, and improved guest experiences.

Sustained progress will require intentional investment in talent development, accountability at the leadership level, and policies that support long-term career growth. When organizations commit to creating inclusive environments where people can develop, lead, and succeed, the entire industry is strengthened.