WITT and WTA Launch the Core Wellness Standards for Hotels

TAMPA, Florida—WITT (Wellness in Travel & Tourism) and the Wellness Tourism Association (WTA) partnered to launch the Core Wellness Standards for Hotels, a global initiative designed to help hotels integrate wellness into every guest touchpoint.

Developed with guidance from the WITT Standards Advisory Committee, an assembly of experts in hospitality, fitness, nutrition, sustainability, and travel, the standards set measurable benchmarks to help hotels improve their wellness offerings. Drawn from WITT’s 100+ certification criteria under five pillars, the Core Wellness Standards represent the fundamental requirements for a property to be considered authentically wellness-focused.

The Core Wellness Standards include:

Healthy Eating

1. Offer nutritious and dietary-inclusive meals

2. Recommend local wellness-aligned dining options

3. Supply clean, filtered water throughout the hotel

Holistic Healing

4. Maintain an inviting and clean atmosphere

5. Foster a restful sleep environment

6. Nurture personable and warm service

Nature

7. Integrate elements of biophilic design indoors

8. Facilitate access to green spaces

Movement

9. Provide space and programs for physical activity

Local Impact

10. Prioritize local supplies and equipment

11. Celebrate local culture and people

12. Protect and preserve the environment

“Wellness travel is no longer a niche – it’s a priority for millions of travelers worldwide,” said Oxana Spivey, vice president of wellness standards and Development for WITT. “These standards give hotels a clear, credible path to creating experiences that truly support well-being, while establishing a transparent definition of wellness in hospitality and elevating the overall guest experience.”

“This collaboration between the Wellness Tourism Association and WITT brings a long-overdue level of clarity to the wellness tourism space,” added Robin Ruiz, founder and chief executive officer of WITT and president and chief executive officer of the Wellness Tourism Association. “It’s about creating a consistent, transparent definition of wellness in hospitality—one that strengthens trust, inspires innovation, and sets a new benchmark for the industry.”