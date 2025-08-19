NEW YORK—Colicchio Consulting has advised Wind Creek Hospitality on the reimagining of the food and beverage outlets at its Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino & Resort.

Following an extensive evaluation process led by Colicchio, Wind Creek has selected chef and restaurateur Fabio Viviani to bring a new culinary vision to the property. The partnership includes Alto, Viviani’s signature Italian steakhouse, located on the hotel’s 17th-floor rooftop.

Additional outlets include:

● “Food Bazaar” by Fabio Viviani: A reimagination of the traditional casino buffet, Food Bazaar includes six unique venues offering chef-driven fast-casual concepts.

● “Shuck It” Oyster Bar: A seafood destination offering freshly shucked oysters, gumbo, and a range of seafood classics

Advertisement

● “The Spot”, an American Diner: Located just off the casino floor, this American diner combines grab-and-go convenience with classic American fare.

“We are proud to have partnered with Wind Creek. Chef Viviani’s guest-centric culinary vision stood out during our process, as it aligned so well with the goals and culture of the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino & Resort,” said Trip Schneck, principal at Colicchio Consulting. “At a hotel where ‘every moment is a winning moment,’ Chef Viviani’s new culinary hub is serving as a dynamic engine for F&B growth and profitability. The newly created food and beverage programming at the Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino & Resort will serve as a true differentiator amongst its competitive set.”

“I could not be more thrilled with this opportunity to partner with Wind Creek Hospitality and to provide its Chicago Southland guests with some great new concepts,” said Viviani. “The Colicchio Team runs a very thorough vetting process. It was a true competition, and we are proud that our group met all their criteria and emerged as the winner. Competition motivates us.”

Colicchio Consulting was selected due to its four decades of experience in delivering elevated culinary concepts tailored to the luxury hospitality sector. Wind Creek Chicago Southland marks the third collaboration between Wind Creek Hospitality and Colicchio, following successful partnerships at Wind Creek Atmore and Wind Creek Wetumpka in Alabama—both of which included the transformation of traditional buffets into modern food hall experiences.

“We are delighted with the results of our work with Colicchio for our Wind Creek Chicago Southland Casino & Resort,” said Brent Pinkston, chief operating officer at Wind Creek Hospitality. “Their data-driven approach to food and beverage and ability to bring exceptional talent to our property have been invaluable. We could not be more excited about the future of F&B at Wind Creek Hospitality.”