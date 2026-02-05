William Tell, MOD Collection by Sonesta, Opens in Greater Chicago

NEWTON, MA—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the opening of William Tell, MOD Collection by Sonesta just outside of Chicago. The 180-room upscale hotel is located on Route 66 near SeatGeek Stadium and the Brookfield Zoo.

“We are excited to open William Tell, MOD Collection by Sonesta, the soft brand’s eighth property in the United States, and ninth overall,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s executive vice president and president of franchise & development. “MOD Collection by Sonesta™ debuted in 2023 with the intention of appealing to a range of full-service hotel owners, minimizing conversion timelines, simplifying brand standards, emphasizing the inclusion of local influences in the property design, and embracing the local reputation in the naming. We are thrilled to see the brand continue to grow and further establish its presence in the minds and hearts of travelers.”

MOD Collection by Sonesta (MOD) focuses on flexibility for owners and guests. With travel more accessible than ever, guests want to maintain their everyday routines wherever they go. MOD meets this demand by infusing hotels with curated F&B and design.