NEW YORK—Trailborn Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Paul Eckert as chief operations officer. Eckert joins Trailborn as the brand accelerates its national expansion, including openings in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Mendocino, California. Eckert will oversee operations across Trailborn’s growing portfolio.

Eckert brings three decades of experience leading resort and independent hotel operations nationwide. Most recently, as executive vice president of operations & business intelligence at Davidson Hospitality Group, he oversaw a portfolio spanning Florida to Hawaii.

“Paul is a proven leader with a deep understanding of how to scale operations without compromising guest experience or culture,” said Mike Weiss and Ben Weinberg, Co-Founders and Co-Chief Executive Officers of Trailborn Hotels & Resorts. “As we enter our next chapter with larger, more complex resort-style properties like Trailborn Jackson Hole and a multi-property campus in Mendocino, Paul’s operational rigor, track record of achieving top guest satisfaction, and passion for hospitality make him the ideal partner to help us build enduring systems, empower our on-property teams, and deliver exceptional guest experiences. Just as importantly, he leads with integrity, empathy, and humility, which is deeply aligned with how we build our teams and our brand.”

Prior to Davidson, Eckert served as vice president of operations at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, where he built out the Lifestyle Vertical for strategic growth. During his 15-year tenure at Omni Hotels & Resorts, he oversaw development and operations across multiple properties.