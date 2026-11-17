To keep housekeeping operations running smoothly and prevent shortages, the baseline PAR level for hotel linens is three times what’s needed to fully stock every room. But some hotels need PAR levels of four or five, depending on occupancy rates, seasonality, and amenities that require linens.

When hotels cannot accurately track where linen is, how quickly it moves through laundry cycles, or how much has disappeared from circulation, they often default to purchasing additional inventory. This creates a cycle of overstocking, increased operational complexity, and unnecessary spending.

Technologies such as RFID can help hotels better understand linen movement, distinguish actual shortages from inventory imbalances, and make more informed purchasing decisions.

Linen Shortfalls Put Revenue at Risk

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Since every hotel is different, the PAR for linens can vary, based on the following variables:

Laundry turnaround, with slower service requiring more stock

Occupancy and seasonality, which affect demand

Loss and damage, which require replacement reserves

Events and dining, which need separate table-linen inventories

Linen quality, which affects replacement frequency and costs rather than PAR levels directly

A room can’t return to service without clean linen, making reliable stock levels essential to hotel revenue. But buying extra sheets and towels is a costly workaround when operators can’t account for what they already own. Hotels lose up to 30 percent of their linen inventory each year through wear, theft, and poor inventory control.

RFID gives each item a traceable identity, helping teams see where stock moves and where shortages or losses occur. That visibility supports more informed purchasing, closer coordination with laundry providers, and better use of each item throughout its service life.

For housekeeping, the value extends beyond easier counts. Dependable linen availability helps keep rooms moving back into service while reducing unnecessary purchases and waste.

Excess Stock, Escalating Costs

A hotel can own more linen than it needs and still struggle to get rooms ready. The problem is a lack of visibility; sheets and towels may be awaiting collection, at an off-site laundry facility, or sitting in the wrong location. Without reliable inventory information, an apparent shortage can trigger another purchase instead of a search for the cause.

That response starts a costly cycle. Additional stock ties up money and storage space while giving housekeeping more items to count and reconcile. As inventory grows, manual inventory tracking becomes more difficult and requires more staff time, making it easier for misplaced items, count discrepancies, and losses to go undetected. Continued uncertainty then justifies additional purchasing.

Outsourced laundering adds another layer of complexity. Unless hotels can match dispatch quantities with returns, they may struggle to determine whether items are missing, delayed or simply miscounted—and who is responsible.

The consequences reach beyond linen budgets. Rooms contribute as much as 80 percent of total hotel revenue, making room availability critical. Yet excess inventory does not guarantee clean linen will reach housekeeping when needed. Without a clear picture of stock movements and actual usage, operators cannot confidently separate replacement needs from distribution problems. Spending rises while the underlying operational gaps remain unresolved.

RFID Simplifies Linen Management

RFID gives hotels a clearer picture of linen movement, helping teams distinguish genuine shortages from inventory discrepancies or delays in laundry operations. Replacing assumptions with item-level records supports better purchasing decisions—not simply faster counts.

With tags embedded in textiles, readers capture items at collection, laundry, storage, and distribution points. Cloud-based dashboards bring those records together, showing stock levels, usage patterns, and transit status. Handheld scanners can read hundreds of items in seconds, making inventory checks less labor-intensive.

That visibility changes how hotels respond to apparent shortages. Before ordering more towels, managers can check whether another floor has excess stock or a laundry shipment is overdue. Comparing outgoing and returning quantities also helps teams investigate discrepancies and resolve questions with service providers.

Over time, movement and loss data help hotels determine when replenishment is necessary and when operational changes could resolve the issue. RFID has been associated with linen-loss reductions of up to 20 percent, helping limit avoidable replacement spending.

For housekeeping, dependable inventory information supports timely room preparation and fewer searches for missing stock. For managers, it provides a stronger basis for matching purchases to actual demand while avoiding the expense of buying additional linen in response to unresolved inventory issues.

Align PAR Levels With Actual Needs

PAR levels should reflect how a hotel operates, not compensate for what it cannot track. The goal is neither the lowest possible inventory nor the largest buffer, but enough linen to support room readiness through occupancy peaks, laundry cycles, and routine replacement needs.

RFID gives operators the visibility to assess whether current PAR levels match demand or conceal distribution problems and unexplained losses. A well-informed PAR strategy balances reliable linen availability with disciplined spending, helping housekeeping maintain service standards without tying up resources in unnecessary inventory reserves