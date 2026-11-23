Overseas travel to the United States was down nearly 12 percent year-over-year in August, with the decline accelerating through June and July despite the nation playing host to the FIFA World Cup during those months. That’s a highly unnerving trend. For hotel owners and management companies, the impulse to cut marketing budgets, pause capital spending, and conserve cash is only natural. It’s also costly.

Harvard Business Review research covering 4,700 public companies across three recessions found that only 9 percent outperformed competitors by 10 percent or more in sales and profit growth coming out of the downturn. The common thread among those companies wasn’t austerity. It was operational discipline paired with aggressive investment in areas like marketing and product development. This is the same principle that led Harvard professor John Quelch to write in 2008 that resisting the urge to cut marketing spending through the recession could increase market share at lower costs than otherwise possible.

Hotel operators can view the travel slowdown as something to merely survive, or they can view it as an opportunity to invest in the inevitable rebound—at a discount

Increase Share of Voice

When competitors cut marketing spend, two things happen: ad costs fall, and competitive noise shrinks. For hospitality brands that hold or increase their investment, both developments work in their favor.

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A property’s share of voice (SOV) is its percentage of the market’s total advertising noise. The gap between SOV and actual share of market, called excess share of voice (ESOV), is one of the strongest long-term predictors of market share growth. In the 2008-09 recession, brands with ESOV above eight points saw 4.5 times the annual market share growth of those with zero or negative ESOV.

A full-service property or portfolio that maintains digital marketing, online travel agency (OTA) presence, and loyalty program communications while competitors go dark is buying visibility at a discount and building top-of-mind awareness that will convert when travel demand recovers

Expand the Market

Downturns also open doors that are difficult to push through in a strong market. When a regional competitor scales back sales efforts in a corporate account segment, or a limited-service brand retreats from a feeder market it was building, entry costs and competitive noise both drop.

Hotel operators can test new opportunities through targeted digital channels: paid search in a new feeder city, a group sales push into a previously untouched vertical, or a rate package aimed at a guest segment the property hasn’t historically served. Immediate digital feedback allows operators to validate the signal before committing real resources.

Invest in Innovation

Cutting the innovation budget can seem like an easy choice because the consequences are deferred. But that lead time is precisely why maintaining technology, property, and guest-experience improvement initiatives creates a disproportionate advantage: today’s cuts surface as gaps in a different market, months or years down the line.

Operators who use a slow market to pilot new technologies competitors abandoned mid-rollout, revisit deferred renovation scopes, or test new amenities will enter the recovery with a stronger product and fewer rivals in their immediate path.

Hire Laid-Off Talent

Layoffs carry a strategic cost that operators frequently underestimate. Rebuilding a capable team after a downturn takes time, and a hotel can spend months just catching up with the market once it returns to normal. Companies that can protect their own workforces position themselves to hit the upturn running.

Perhaps more crucially still, they grant themselves access to a rare recruiting window. When competitors freeze hiring or reduce headcount, the pool of available revenue managers, sales directors, and property-level leadership deepens while competition for their talent diminishes. Using that opportunity to hire during a soft market creates an advantage that’s difficult to replicate once the industry gets back up to speed.

The Operational Foundation

All of these investments are predicated on sufficient margin and discipline to absorb delayed returns. Operational efficiency was the other half of what separated the Harvard Business Review research outliers from the rest, after all, and even the best investments won’t yield a cent if the hotel can’t stay afloat.

But letting fields lie fallow is a real strategic choice, with real long-term costs come harvest time. The operators who learn to see the slowdown as an opportunity are ultimately the ones who will come out of it in a better position than they were in when it started.