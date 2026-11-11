Why Hotel Coffee Is Becoming a Labor Conversation

Coffee can be a significant difference-maker in the guest experience at hotels; an exemplary program can make a strong impression, leading to more positive reviews that drive guests to return and influence others to stay at the property. But upgrading the coffee program can be off-putting for hoteliers who may be concerned that doing so will require more work from their employees. However, with the right equipment, coffee programs can deliver high-quality offerings without straining staff. JD Erickson, sales director, hotel & travel, Costa Coffee U.S., recently spoke with LODGING and highlighted how operators can enhance their coffee offerings while optimizing performance and reducing the workload for employees.

LODGING: What operational challenges should hotel operators consider when evaluating their coffee programs, particularly when it comes to staffing, labor costs, and service speed?

JD Erickson: Hotel operators are navigating a balancing act. Guests are increasingly accustomed to a broader range of coffee options and convenient service, but hotels need to deliver on those expectations while managing staffing constraints, labor costs, and competing priorities.

Coffee service can be more labor-intensive than it appears. Preparing beverages, replenishing supplies, cleaning equipment, and responding to service interruptions all require attention, particularly during busy morning hours when teams are also managing breakfast service, checkouts, and other guest needs.

According to the Costa Coffee Suzy Speaks Hospitality National Study, conducted in January 2026, 43 percent of guests said upgraded coffee options throughout the day would improve their overall impression of a hotel. This reinforces the importance of delivering a quality coffee experience that meets guest expectations without creating additional work for employees.

The key is finding ways to simplify coffee service without compromising the guest experience. Solutions that are easy to operate, deliver consistent quality, and require minimal hands-on attention can help hotels meet guest expectations while reducing the burden on staff. Ultimately, a successful coffee program should work just as well for the employees delivering it as it does for the guests enjoying it.

What factors should hotel operators consider when calculating the total cost of a coffee program, including equipment, maintenance, labor, waste, and product consistency?

When evaluating a hotel coffee program, operators should consider the full picture, from equipment and maintenance to labor efficiency, product consistency, and the overall guest experience. Understanding how these factors work together can help hotels identify opportunities to streamline operations, reduce waste, and maximize the value of their investment.

Labor and waste are particularly important because they can be difficult to see in day-to-day operations. Time spent repeatedly preparing and replenishing coffee adds up, as do the costs of unused brewed coffee or beverages that need to be remade. Equipment reliability and product consistency also play a role. Frequent service interruptions can create additional work for employees, while inconsistent beverage quality can lead to waste and a less satisfying guest experience.

Hotels should also consider the support behind the program, including training, maintenance, and service responsiveness. A lower upfront price may be appealing, but it doesn’t necessarily translate to lower operating costs over time. Looking at the full cost of ownership can help operators make decisions that balance financial efficiency with the consistent coffee experience guests expect.

How should hotel operators evaluate the return on investment of upgrading their coffee equipment, particularly when labor savings are a major consideration?

When evaluating the return on investment of new coffee equipment, hotel operators should look beyond direct cost savings to consider the broader impact on daily operations and the guest experience.

Labor efficiency is an important part of that equation, but it doesn’t always translate directly into reduced payroll expenses. When employees spend less time preparing coffee, replenishing supplies, or troubleshooting equipment, they have more time to assist guests and manage other responsibilities. For properties operating with lean teams, that flexibility can be especially valuable.

For properties with a retail coffee offering, upgraded equipment may also create opportunities to generate additional revenue. According to the study, 56 percent of hotel guests are willing to pay for premium coffee even when complimentary options are available, while nearly half have left a hotel in search of better coffee. These findings highlighted an opportunity for operators to keep more purchases on-property by offering quality coffee options that meet guests’ expectations throughout the day.

Ultimately, the return on investment will vary by property. Operators should consider not only potential labor and operating cost savings, but also how an upgrade could improve service efficiency, support revenue opportunities, and deliver a better guest experience.

What common mistakes do hotel operators make when selecting coffee equipment, and how can they avoid investing in solutions that complicate daily workflows?

One common mistake is evaluating coffee equipment based solely on its capabilities without considering how it will fit into a property’s day-to-day operations. Hotels should look for equipment that combines beverage variety, consistent quality, and ease of use, allowing them to deliver a premium coffee experience without adding unnecessary demands on staff.

Whether operating a full-service hotel or a limited-service property with a leaner team, the right equipment can deliver a variety of barista-style beverages without requiring dedicated barista staff. Operators should also consider how easily equipment can be cleaned and replenished, and whether it can accommodate peak demand without requiring constant attention.

Placement is another important consideration. Hotels may be tempted to install equipment wherever plumbing or electrical access is most convenient, rather than where guests are most likely to use it. Evaluating guest traffic patterns, available counter space, and utility requirements early in the process can help operators avoid unnecessary installation challenges while making coffee more accessible.

Beyond the equipment itself, operators should consider what a coffee provider brings to the table, from beverage quality and equipment support to the ability to simplify day-to-day operations. The goal is to find an offering that feels like a natural extension of the hotel’s operations, rather than one that requires employees to continually work around it.

How can hotel operators determine whether their current coffee program is creating unnecessary labor costs or operational bottlenecks?

Operational inefficiencies aren’t always immediately obvious, particularly when employees have grown accustomed to working around them. A coffee program may appear to be functioning well while requiring more staff time and attention than necessary.

One indication is how frequently employees need to step away from other responsibilities to manage the coffee offering. Repeated replenishment, long guest wait times, inconsistent beverage availability, or recurring maintenance issues can all suggest that the current setup is creating unnecessary work.

It’s also worth looking at when those challenges occur. A program that runs smoothly during quieter periods may struggle during the morning rush, when demand increases and employees have less time to address interruptions. Feedback from the teams managing coffee service each day can help operators understand where those pressures are coming from.

Operators should also consider whether their coffee program is meeting guest needs beyond the morning rush. The study’s findings also underscore the importance of having quality coffee options throughout the day, creating an opportunity for hotels to rethink how coffee is offered across morning, midday and evening occasions without adding unnecessary complexity for staff.

Not every challenge requires a complete equipment replacement. Changes to placement, replenishment routines or service procedures may help address recurring issues. The important question is whether the program continues to meet guest expectations without placing unnecessary demands on employees.