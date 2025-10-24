Whitestone Companies Announces Launch of Soartress Hospitality

COLOMBUS, Ohio—Whitestone Companies announced the official launch of Soartress Hospitality, a reimagined hospitality management company.

“This announcement has been four years in the making,” said Jay Batra, chief executive officer of Whitestone Companies. “In 2021, we made a strategic decision to fold a legacy management company under our broader Whitestone Group of Companies, alongside Whitestone Capital and Striv Design. At that time, we set out with a clear vision: to transform the organization into a cutting-edge, people-centric management company. Since then, we’ve redefined every aspect of the business from benefits and technology to structure and culture. Today, we’re thrilled to introduce Soartress Hospitality to the broader hospitality community.”

“From the beginning, our goal at Whitestone has been to build companies with enduring strength and purpose,” Batra added. “Soartress reflects that mission, transforming an already strong operating division into a more dynamic, future-focused organization that’s ready to scale.”

The company remains deeply focused on delivering high-quality guest experiences, fostering a culture of collaboration and performance, and creating long-term value for its partners and investors.

Soartress Hospitality is a hotel management company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Whitestone Companies. The company has a growing portfolio of select-service, extended-stay, and full-service hotels.