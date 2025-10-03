Industry NewsWhite Lodging Assumes Management of The Shepherd Hotel in Clemson, South Carolina
Industry NewsManagement

White Lodging Assumes Management of The Shepherd Hotel in Clemson, South Carolina

By LODGING Staff
The Shepherd Hotel
Photo Credit: The Shepherd Hotel

MERRILLVILLE, Indiana—White Lodging announced that it has been awarded management of The Shepherd Hotel in Clemson, South Carolina. Located in downtown Clemson, the property is situated steps from Clemson University.

“White Lodging is well respected and a nationally significant hospitality company,” said Rich Davies, founder and managing partner of Shepherd Hotels. “It is a blessing to engage with their incredible and caring team to manage the Shepherd Hotel in Clemson. We are excited about the future opportunities to positively impact the lives of others through our engagement with White Lodging.”

“This is more than a management agreement; it’s a commitment to a brand, a mission, and an expanded vision of what hospitality can be,” said Conner White, vice chair and chief investment officer at White Lodging. “The brand’s values align beautifully with our belief in the power of hospitality to create opportunities and transform lives.”

Open for three years, the boutique hotel offers real-world job training and careers in hospitality, engaging with the ClemsonLIFE program, which offers a collegiate experience to prepare young men and women with intellectual disabilities for employment and independent living.

“The existing Shepherd Hotel team is exceptional, and we want to build on the team’s experience to further elevate guest experience, associate development, systems, and operations while playing a role in expanding the brand,” said White. “It’s the best of both worlds; we get to do something good—and do it well.”

“Together with Shepherd Hotels and through their collaboration with ClemsonLIFE, we look forward to supporting The Shepherd Hotel’s mission and growth to other campuses across the country,” White added.

The Shepherd Hotel in downtown Clemson offers a range of accommodations and two food and beverage concepts: Delish Sisters and The Thomas Bar. The hotel’s rotating art collection highlights local and global artists, including art by Charlie French. The Rooftop on the hotel’s seventh floor provides an event space with views of Death Valley Stadium and the Blue Ridge Mountains. The design of the hotel includes nods to the local community and lanterns in the rooftop elevator lobby.

Previous article
3 Decades of Shaping Hospitality: The Lodging Conference Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary Milestone
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Lodging Conference

3 Decades of Shaping Hospitality: The Lodging Conference Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary Milestone

Robin McLaughlin -
The Lodging Conference will celebrate an anniversary this October: 30 years of bringing together the hotel industry’s influential leaders, thinkers, and dealmakers all under...
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Continues to Report Negative Yearly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Sept. 27. U.S. Hotel PerformanceSeptember 21-September 27, 2025Percentage change from...
AdobeStock_591775146-hotel-front-desk-stock
Finance

Smart Strategy: How Hotel Owners Should Decide When to Sell

Steve Kirby, Managing Principal, Mumford Company -
Regardless of where the industry is in a cycle, there are always owners who are looking to buy and sell assets. However, owners are...
Industry News

SiteMinder Research: Operations Take Priority Over Guest Acquisition at Small Hotels

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—Small accommodation businesses globally spend more time managing daily operations than attracting guests, according to new research from SiteMinder. SiteMinder’s study, which uncovers challenges...
scholarship stock
AHLA

AHLA Foundation Awards Academic Scholarships to 246 Students

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON—AHLA Foundation announced the distribution of more than $710,000 in academic scholarships to 246 students at 64 schools across the country for the 2025–2026...
TownePlace Suites Las Cruces
Industry News

Peachtree Group Adds Six Properties to Its Management Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA, Georgia—Peachtree Group’s hospitality management division has added six new hotels to its third-party management platform. Five of the hotels are owned by La...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Lodging Conference

3 Decades of Shaping Hospitality: The Lodging Conference Celebrates Its 30th...

Robin McLaughlin -
Finance

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Continues to Report Negative Yearly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -