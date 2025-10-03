MERRILLVILLE, Indiana—White Lodging announced that it has been awarded management of The Shepherd Hotel in Clemson, South Carolina. Located in downtown Clemson, the property is situated steps from Clemson University.

“White Lodging is well respected and a nationally significant hospitality company,” said Rich Davies, founder and managing partner of Shepherd Hotels. “It is a blessing to engage with their incredible and caring team to manage the Shepherd Hotel in Clemson. We are excited about the future opportunities to positively impact the lives of others through our engagement with White Lodging.”

“This is more than a management agreement; it’s a commitment to a brand, a mission, and an expanded vision of what hospitality can be,” said Conner White, vice chair and chief investment officer at White Lodging. “The brand’s values align beautifully with our belief in the power of hospitality to create opportunities and transform lives.”

Open for three years, the boutique hotel offers real-world job training and careers in hospitality, engaging with the ClemsonLIFE program, which offers a collegiate experience to prepare young men and women with intellectual disabilities for employment and independent living.

“The existing Shepherd Hotel team is exceptional, and we want to build on the team’s experience to further elevate guest experience, associate development, systems, and operations while playing a role in expanding the brand,” said White. “It’s the best of both worlds; we get to do something good—and do it well.”

“Together with Shepherd Hotels and through their collaboration with ClemsonLIFE, we look forward to supporting The Shepherd Hotel’s mission and growth to other campuses across the country,” White added.

The Shepherd Hotel in downtown Clemson offers a range of accommodations and two food and beverage concepts: Delish Sisters and The Thomas Bar. The hotel’s rotating art collection highlights local and global artists, including art by Charlie French. The Rooftop on the hotel’s seventh floor provides an event space with views of Death Valley Stadium and the Blue Ridge Mountains. The design of the hotel includes nods to the local community and lanterns in the rooftop elevator lobby.