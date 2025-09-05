MERRILLVILLE, Indiana—White Lodging announced that Jason Druso has rejoined the company as its newest regional vice president. Druso joins the company’s operations leadership team and will oversee a portfolio of White Lodging hotels and restaurants across the country.

Druso worked for White Lodging from 2015 until early 2025. His most recent role at White Lodging was as vice president of food and beverage, and prior to that, he served as vice president of restaurants.

In 10 years, Druso helped develop and open more than 50 independently branded, scratch kitchen restaurant and bar concepts, as well as White Lodging’s research and development test kitchen.

“Jason was a significant influence on White Lodging’s transformation of our F&B operations over the last 10 years, which has now become a significant differentiator for our owners,” said Chris Anderson, chief operating officer. “Jason has a background perfect for our urban and lifestyle hotels and restaurants, including a demonstrated track record of consistent improvements across quality, guest satisfaction, and operational efficiency.”

“White Lodging’s portfolio breadth and operations discipline has always inspired me to be my best,” said Druso. “I’m excited to be a part of White Lodging’s continued growth and further make an imprint on the company’s industry-leading reputation.”

Before joining White Lodging, Druso worked for Winegardner & Hammons. Prior to Winegardner & Hammons, he worked in management positions across several steakhouses. Druso also spent several years as a restaurant consultant and entrepreneur.