White Lodging Announces Acquisition of Sheraton Raleigh Hotel

MERRILLVILLE, Indiana—White Lodging announced its acquisition of the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel. The 353-room property is in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, and within walking distance of the Raleigh Convention Center. White Lodging will also manage the newly acquired hotel.

White Lodging expects to undertake a comprehensive renovation of the property and its amenities, including a brand evolution from a Sheraton to a Westin. The project will include guestroom and public-area enhancements, as well as added meeting space and reimagined food and beverage concepts. White Lodging is currently working on design and construction plans for the renovation and anticipates starting the renovation in early 2027.

“This investment strongly supports White Lodging’s growth strategy, which spans premium urban ground-up development, strategic acquisitions like this one, and select third-party management agreements,” said Conner White, vice chair and chief investment officer at White Lodging.

This acquisition is White Lodging’s first in Raleigh. In North Carolina, White Lodging developed, owns, and operates the JW Marriott Charlotte, along with approximately 60 other hotel properties in 17 markets. The company will open its newest development, Hotel Trinity Austin, Autograph Collection, in Texas later this year.

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Jean-Luc Barone, president and chief executive officer at White Lodging, said, “This hotel provides an exciting opportunity to enhance the quality of the hotel with an expanded convention center in the works and growing leisure demand.”