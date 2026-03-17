Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

When Opportunity Knocks: Growing Into Hospitality Leadership

Vice President, Development & Owner Relations, GF Hotels

By LODGING Staff
Lisa Drake

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I found my way into hospitality somewhat accidentally, but it quickly felt like a natural fit for my personality. I’ve always enjoyed getting to know people, hearing their stories, and helping create meaningful experiences for them. While my first official hospitality role was as a sales coordinator at a large resort, my background in various service-oriented jobs gave me an early appreciation for what it truly means to take care of others. Hospitality allowed me to turn that instinct into a career that blends relationships, business, and problem-solving.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been fortunate to have several mentors throughout my career, from leaders and coworkers to friends I deeply admire. Early in my hospitality career, I had a general manager who saw potential in me before I fully saw it in myself. He moved me into a role I wasn’t sure I was qualified for and supported me through the transition from sales and marketing manager to director of revenue and E-commerce. His encouragement and trust had a lasting impact on my confidence and career path.

I’ve also learned a great deal from leaders I respect who demonstrated that you can lead with kindness and still be highly effective. Beyond formal mentorship, many coworkers and managers became trusted friends and confidants who helped shape how I approach my work today. Collectively, they taught me the importance of empathy, consistency, and believing in people before they believe in themselves.

Can you share a few of your career highlights?

What I’m most proud of is not a single achievement, but my willingness to take on challenges. I’ve never been afraid to roll up my sleeves and pitch in, even when it’s not my job, because you can always learn something (or teach something, for that matter). 

Since joining GF Hotels & Resorts, the company has nearly tripled its portfolio and has successfully maintained that growth. While this has been a team effort, I’m proud to have played a meaningful role in that expansion and to be part of an organization that continues to grow through strong relationships and even stronger performance. Being able to contribute to that kind of long-term success is extremely rewarding.

In your opinion, how did the lodging industry perform in 2025 in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

I’ve seen continued progress across the industry over the past several years. There are more resources than ever before, more women supporting other women, and more men actively included in and supportive of those conversations. While there is still work to do, the dialogue around leadership and opportunity feels more open and intentional than it did in the past, which is encouraging.

What’s your outlook for 2026 and beyond with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I am hopeful that the industry continues on the same trajectory and maintains its momentum. The key will be to ensure progress is sustained and not treated as a short-term initiative. If the industry remains committed to expanding access to leadership roles and continuing these conversations, I believe that hospitality can become an even more inclusive and representative business over the long term.

Previous article
Extended Stay America Premier Suites Celebrates Fifth Anniverary
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

Extended Stay America Premier Suites - Yuma AZ
Brands

Extended Stay America Premier Suites Celebrates Fifth Anniverary

LODGING Staff -
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the fifth anniversary of Extended Stay America Premier Suites. Since launching in 2021, Premier Suites has become the...
The Resort at Kapalua Bay
Development

Marriott Signs Agreement to Rebrand Hawaii Resort as St. Regis Property

LODGING Staff -
BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International announced that it has signed an agreement with Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners (“KWHP”) to bring The Resort at Kapalua Bay, a...
The Holland Hotel
Finance & Development

CooperWynn Capital Closes Capitalization for Texas Hotel Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
ALPINE/FORT DAVIS, Texas—CooperWynn Capital announced the successful closing of a $30.6 million multi-tranche capitalization on behalf of Four Yucca, LLC, and its development partner,...
The Curtis, a DoubleTree by Hilton
Design

The Curtis Completes Renovation

LODGING Staff -
DENVER, Colorado—The Curtis, a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation that refreshed every corner of the property. The project...
Garner Hotel Mazatlán Beach
Brands

Garner Hotels Reaches 100 Openings Globally

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA, Georgia—Garner hotels, a midscale conversion brand within the IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) portfolio, reached 100 open hotels globally. In doing so, Garner became IHG’s...
The Harrison Hotel, an Ascend Collection Hotel
Brands

Ascend Collection Surpasses 500 Hotel Openings

LODGING Staff -
NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Ascend Collection, an upscale soft brand of Choice Hotels International, Inc., surpassed the 500th property milestone with the opening of new hotels,...
Advertisement

Most Popular

Extended Stay America Premier Suites - Yuma AZ

Extended Stay America Premier Suites Celebrates Fifth Anniverary

Brands LODGING Staff -
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the fifth anniversary of Extended Stay America Premier Suites. Since launching in 2021, Premier Suites has become the...
The Resort at Kapalua Bay

Marriott Signs Agreement to Rebrand Hawaii Resort as St. Regis Property

Development LODGING Staff -
BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International announced that it has signed an agreement with Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners (“KWHP”) to bring The Resort at Kapalua Bay, a...
The Holland Hotel

CooperWynn Capital Closes Capitalization for Texas Hotel Portfolio

Finance & Development LODGING Staff -
ALPINE/FORT DAVIS, Texas—CooperWynn Capital announced the successful closing of a $30.6 million multi-tranche capitalization on behalf of Four Yucca, LLC, and its development partner,...
Advertisement