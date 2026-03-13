Westin Crystal City Completes Renovation

Arlington, Virginia—Westin Crystal City announced that it will reopen its doors following the completion of a property-wide renovation. Located adjacent to the Crystal City Metro station and one mile from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, with complimentary airport shuttle service available, the hotel offers seamless connectivity to Washington, D.C., U.S. Government offices, shopping, and dining.

Set to debut at the end of the month, the comprehensive renovation refreshed the hotel from top to bottom, introducing 223 fully redesigned guestrooms and suites, an updated lobby and social spaces, a new restaurant concept, and enhanced meeting and event venues.

The redesigned interiors drew inspiration from the movement and tranquility of the nearby Potomac River. The lobby has been updated as well, blending modern furnishings with curated design elements. Guestrooms have been modernized with refined finishes, and they include Westin’s signature Heavenly Beds, city views, high-speed internet, and HDTVs.

Overseeing operations, General Manager Vikas Lalwani expressed his excitement about debuting the renovations to guests.

“Westin Crystal City aims to bring guests a place of home and connection,” said Lalwani. “Inspired by our location in National Landing and the natural beauty of the Potomac River, the renovation embraces a design that allows guests to unwind, conduct business, and connect in a refreshed environment.”

The property will also include a full-service coffee bar located at the front of the lobby, serving Commonwealth Joe, a local café in Pentagon City, where guests can have coffee throughout their stay.