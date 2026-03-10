West Anderson Partners Acquires Graduate by Hilton Storrs

STORRS, Connecticut—West Anderson Partners announced that it has acquired the Graduate by Hilton Storrs, a lifestyle hotel in Storrs, Connecticut, located directly on the campus of the University of Connecticut (UConn).

The Graduate by Hilton Storrs serves as a primary lodging option for university visitors, alumni, athletic programs, and campus-related events. The property’s event spaces and signature restaurant serve as gathering points for the Storrs community, further benefiting from its strategic proximity on campus and its integration into the surrounding academic ecosystem. The hotel is part of the Graduate by Hilton portfolio and incorporates design elements inspired by the university and the surrounding area.

“The acquisition of this high-quality hotel reflects our continued conviction in university-oriented hospitality assets with strong brand affiliation and year-round demand drivers,” said Dylan West, co-founder and managing partner at West Anderson Partners. “Graduate by Hilton Storrs sits at the center of a flagship university, and benefits from a combination of strong market fundamentals, prime location, and brand, supporting long-term ownership.”

“We look forward to further cultivating our relationship with the university, ensuring the property remains a vital hub for campus life and a premier destination for alumni, students, and visitors,” added Steve Anderson, co-founder and managing partner. “The firm intends to invest in property enhancements while continuing to support operational excellence and premier guest service delivery.”

Advertisement

The Graduate by Hilton Storrs expands West Anderson Partners’ presence in the Northeast and reinforces its approach of acquiring hotels in markets supported by higher education, medical, and durable demand anchors.