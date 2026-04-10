BETHESDA, Maryland—Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced that it arranged a $104.5 million loan to facilitate the construction financing for the Ritz-Carlton Savannah, a 15-story luxury hotel located in Savannah’s Historic District.

Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets Institutional Advisory and Walker & Dunlop Hospitality Advisory partnered to arrange the transaction for TMGOC Ventures. Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Ari Hirt, Sean Reimer, and Jason Schwartzberg of the Advisory team arranged the $104.5 million of capital provided by The LCP Group, L.P. Jay Morrow and Carter Gradwell of the Hospitality team assisted and advised TMGOC Ventures throughout the process. TMGOC will also utilize federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credit programs, allowing for tax credits for qualified expenditures and local property tax abatement programs.

Project Details

Upon completion, the hotel will comprise the redevelopment of the two existing office buildings into a 168-key Ritz-Carlton hotel. The project will offer a range of amenities and multiple food & beverage outlets across the hotel’s lower level, ground floor, second floor and rooftop. Originally constructed in 1911, the property is downtown Savannah’s first skyscraper, its tallest building, and a designated historic structure.

The property is situated in Savannah’s Historic District. Located within immediate proximity to River Street, City Market, Forsyth Park, and the convention center, the project is well positioned to capture both leisure and corporate demand. Nearby major economic and demand drivers include the Plant Riverside District, Broughton Street, the Savannah College of Art & Design, and the Port of Savannah.

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Statements From Leadership

“Located in the heart of Savannah’s Historic District, the Ritz-Carlton Savannah will redefine premium luxury hospitality with a fresh, design-driven approach,” said Hirt, managing director of Capital Markets Institutional Advisory at Walker & Dunlop. “With very few luxury hotels currently operating in the market, this property addresses a clear demand for high-end accommodations and amenities. We’re proud to have represented TMGOC to bring this much-needed, one-of-a-kind destination to life for visitors to the Savannah area.”

“The Savannah Historic District is one of the most sought-after development markets in the Southeast, particularly for hotel projects, given its limited sites, restrictive zoning, and highly selective review process,” said Alison Tan, vice president of investments at TMGOC. “We appreciate Walker & Dunlop’s expertise and steady guidance in navigating a complex transaction and helping bring the Ritz-Carlton Savannah to life.”