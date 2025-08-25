Way Announces Integration With Hyatt

AUSTIN, Texas—Way announced a collaboration with Hyatt spanning hundreds of hotels and resorts worldwide. Hyatt is uniting ancillary offerings, experiential programming, and World of Hyatt FIND experiences on a single platform for hotels.

The partnership integrates Way’s platform and APIs into Hyatt’s digital ecosystem, including Hyatt.com, the World of Hyatt mobile app, property websites, and World of Hyatt FIND Experiences platform.

“In our search for an on-brand platform to power experiences and tap into ancillary revenue opportunities, Way’s collaboration has been a true unlock for us,” said Arlie Sisson, senior vice president and global head of digital at Hyatt. “After a thorough evaluation of potential solutions, Hyatt chose Way to power the next chapter of our digital strategy – by streamlining operations, elevating brand differentiation, enhancing personalization, and most importantly, delivering care at every touchpoint in the guest journey.”

Sisson continued, “Way stood out for many reasons — its front end is best in class with an elevated and tailored user interface, while its suite of open APIs empowers our digital teams to build bespoke integrations and additional functionality on top of Way’s infrastructure. This initiative results in a cohesive and connected digital journey for our guests and World of Hyatt loyalty members to discover and book experiences and ancillary products at Hyatt properties worldwide.”

Designed for scale, this collaboration brings experiences to life at participating hotels and resorts across a range of the Hyatt brand portfolio. Examples range from one-time ticketed events like the Harvest Winemaker Dinner at Hyatt Regency Sonoma Wine Country and experiences with local providers, including Park Hyatt Zurich’s Art of Gold Crafting in collaboration with Piaget, to everyday offerings like cabana rentals and in-room amenities.

Michael Stocker, co-founder and chief executive officer at Way, added, “Enabling global enterprise brands to deliver exceptional experiences at scale reflects exactly why Way exists. The platform operates quietly behind the scenes, supporting complex enterprise needs without compromising brand or guest experience. Hyatt set a high bar, and we’re proud to bring their vision to life.”

Enterprise-wide features include real-time translation in any language, support for over 100 currencies with cross-border payouts, 25+ payment methods, and advanced data insights accessible at property, regional, and global levels.