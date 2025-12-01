Industry NewsWaterford Hotel Group and Maverick Hotels Announce Merger
Industry NewsM&A

Waterford Hotel Group and Maverick Hotels Announce Merger

By LODGING Staff

WATERFORD, Connecticut—Waterford Hotel Group and Maverick Hotels & Restaurants announced that they have merged in a strategic partnership to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiencies, and drive long-term value for hotel owners, investors, and guests. This move brings the combined portfolio to more than 50 properties.

“Last year, we set an ambitious goal to reach 50 hotels within two years — a milestone we have now surpassed,” said Len Wolman, chairman and chief executive officer of Waterford Hotel Group. “This merger marks an exciting new chapter for Waterford and Maverick, strengthening our ability to drive performance, expand recognition, and fuel long-term growth.”

Maverick has properties located from New England to the Midwest, with a significant concentration in Chicago. Waterford has a presence in the Eastern U.S. and a growing footprint in the South Central and Midwest regions. The newly added properties complement the company’s existing portfolio, which includes full-service hotels, convention centers, and boutique inns. Notable additions include Marriott- and Hilton-branded hotels, as well as New England inns.

The merger expands the combined company’s operational scale, brand diversity, and geographic reach. The company is actively pursuing new acquisitions, management contracts, and redevelopment projects in high-demand markets.

“This merger allows us to build on our collective achievements while unlocking even greater opportunities,” said Robert Habeeb, founder and chief executive officer of Maverick Hotels & Restaurants. “Waterford’s proven track record in hospitality management, combined with our shared commitment to excellence, makes this a powerful combination. We are well-positioned to expand our footprint, strengthen our competitive edge, and create greater value for owners and investors.”

LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

Legacy Mekong, Can Tho, Autograph Collection
Development

Marriott Opens 700th Hotel in Asia Pacific Excluding China

LODGING Staff -
SINGAPORE—Marriott International, Inc. announced a milestone in its regional growth with the Legacy Mekong, Can Tho, Autograph Collection joining its portfolio, marking the company's...
Sponsored Content

Seven Tips to Improve Emergency Response at Hotels Using Key Control

Marcey Tweedie, Marketing Specialist, Morse Watchmans -
Besides clean, comfortable, and secure environments, guests assume that their hotel stays will be non-incidental. Although rare, hotels are not immune to unexpected occurrences...
AdobeStock_1062372236=cloud-technology
Technology

My Place Hotels Announces Launch of Market Force Platform

LODGING Staff -
ABERDEEN, South Dakota—My Place Hotels of America announced the launch of Market Force, a commercial support platform that represents the latest in a series of technology tools rolled out in...
Hilton Garden Inn Bel Air
Finance & Development

PMZ Realty Capital Secures Bridge Loan for Hilton Garden Inn Bel Air

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK, New York—PMZ Realty Capital LLC announced that it has closed a $12 million bridge loan for the Hilton Garden Inn Bel Air,...
The Washington Inn
Development

The Washington Inn Announces Upcoming Opening

LODGING Staff -
SANTA FE, New Mexico—Slated to open in early 2026, the Washington Inn is Santa Fe’s first luxury all-suite style hotel. The property will be...
Blossom Hotel Houston, Curio Collection by Hilton
Development

Blossom Hotel Houston Joins Curio Collection by Hilton

LODGING Staff -
HOUSTON, Texas—Blossom Hotel Houston announced its transformation into Blossom Hotel Houston, Curio Collection by Hilton, which debuted on September 30, 2025. As part of Curio...

