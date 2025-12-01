Waterford Hotel Group and Maverick Hotels Announce Merger

WATERFORD, Connecticut—Waterford Hotel Group and Maverick Hotels & Restaurants announced that they have merged in a strategic partnership to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiencies, and drive long-term value for hotel owners, investors, and guests. This move brings the combined portfolio to more than 50 properties.

“Last year, we set an ambitious goal to reach 50 hotels within two years — a milestone we have now surpassed,” said Len Wolman, chairman and chief executive officer of Waterford Hotel Group. “This merger marks an exciting new chapter for Waterford and Maverick, strengthening our ability to drive performance, expand recognition, and fuel long-term growth.”

Maverick has properties located from New England to the Midwest, with a significant concentration in Chicago. Waterford has a presence in the Eastern U.S. and a growing footprint in the South Central and Midwest regions. The newly added properties complement the company’s existing portfolio, which includes full-service hotels, convention centers, and boutique inns. Notable additions include Marriott- and Hilton-branded hotels, as well as New England inns.

The merger expands the combined company’s operational scale, brand diversity, and geographic reach. The company is actively pursuing new acquisitions, management contracts, and redevelopment projects in high-demand markets.

“This merger allows us to build on our collective achievements while unlocking even greater opportunities,” said Robert Habeeb, founder and chief executive officer of Maverick Hotels & Restaurants. “Waterford’s proven track record in hospitality management, combined with our shared commitment to excellence, makes this a powerful combination. We are well-positioned to expand our footprint, strengthen our competitive edge, and create greater value for owners and investors.”