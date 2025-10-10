Waterford Hotel Group Adds Two Properties to Its Portfolio

WATERFORD, Connecticut—Waterford Hotel Group announced the addition of two properties to its portfolio: the Sheraton Flowood The Refuge Hotel & Conference Center in Flowood, Mississippi, and the Maison Dupuy Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The new contracts mark two milestones for the company: the Sheraton Flowood is Waterford’s first managed property in Mississippi, and the Maison Dupuy becomes the sixth boutique hotel in New Orleans to join Waterford’s portfolio this year.

“Expanding into Mississippi with a premier full-service Sheraton builds on our long history with the Marriott brand and marks the second Sheraton in our current portfolio,” said Michael Heaton, president of Waterford Hotel Group. “At the same time, strengthening our footprint in New Orleans with another one-of-a-kind boutique hotel underscores our commitment to managing unique, high-value properties that deliver memorable guest experiences.”



Duane Schroder, chief growth officer of Waterford Hotel Group, added, “This has been a year of significant expansion for Waterford, and we are proud to continue aligning with ownership groups who share our vision for long-term success. Each new partnership reflects our commitment to creating win-win opportunities—delivering value for owners while enhancing the guest experience. With Sheraton Flowood furthering our Marriott partnership and Maison Dupuy adding boutique depth in New Orleans, we are building on our momentum and reaffirming our focus on thoughtful, strategic growth.”

Located minutes from Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, the Sheraton Flowood The Refuge Hotel & Conference Center provides 200 guestrooms and suites, 27,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and direct access to the Refuge Golf Course. Amenities include a resort-style pool, full-service spa, fitness center, and multiple dining options.

Situated in the French Quarter, the Maison Dupuy Hotel offers 200 rooms, a New Orleans restaurant, and event spaces. The property becomes the sixth boutique property in New Orleans that Waterford added to the portfolio in 2025.





