Waterford Hotel Group Adds Five Hotels to Its Portfolio

WATERFORD, Connecticut—Waterford Hotel Group announced that it has assumed management of five additional hotels in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The five hotels joining the Waterford portfolio are Hotel Le Marais, Hotel Mazarin, The Jung Hotel & Residences, The Rubenstein Hotel, and the French Quarter Courtyard Hotel. With these five hotels from The J Collection of Hotels joining the portfolio, Waterford now oversees 11 of the collection’s properties across the New Orleans market.

Located throughout the French Quarter and along the Canal Street corridor, these hotels offer a variety of guest experiences—from boutique accommodations to full-service environments.

“We are pleased to expand our work with The J Collection and continue our growth within the New Orleans market,” said Michael Heaton, president of Waterford Hotel Group. “These additional hotels each play an important role in welcoming visitors to the city, and as New Orleans prepares for a busy season with Mardi Gras, French Quarter Festival, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and much more, we look forward to supporting their operations and enhancing the guest experience.”

“Welcoming these properties to our portfolio is a meaningful milestone in what has been an unprecedented year of growth for Waterford Hotel Group,” said Duane Schroder, chief growth officer of Waterford Hotel Group. “Our team has worked tirelessly to position the company for continued success, and we look forward to building on this momentum as we head into the new year.”