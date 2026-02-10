Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced that it has arranged a total of $371.5 million in financing to facilitate the development of The Nashville EDITION Hotel & Residences. The luxury hotel and residences are planned for the heart of Nashville’s highly sought-after Gulch neighborhood.

Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets Institutional Advisory, partnering closely with the Walker & Dunlop Hospitality Team, arranged the transaction for Tidal Real Estate Partners. Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Ari Hirt, and Michael Ianno of the Capital Markets team and Jay Morrow, Carter Gradwell, and Jack Hughes of the Hospitality Team arranged the $371.5 million of capital provided by Madison Realty Capital and KSL Capital Partners.

Upon completion, The Nashville EDITION will be a 28-story hotel and residential tower featuring 261 hotel rooms and 84 residences. The property will include chef-led restaurant and bar concepts, multiple floors of curated amenity programming, and fully separate hotel and residential lobbies and gyms. Shared offerings will include a spa, golf simulator, 8,300 square feet of combined ballroom and pre-function space, conference rooms, and a rooftop pool and bar with cabanas and skyline views of downtown Nashville.

“Downtown Nashville has evolved into a premier high-rise residential and luxury hospitality market, driven by sustained demand from both residents and travelers,” said Kurland, senior managing director at Walker & Dunlop. “We’re honored to work alongside the iconic EDITION brand and Tidal to help this property fill a clear gap in the market. The Nashville EDITION will redefine luxury comfort through intentional, design-led hospitality, delivering an inspired hotel concept that elevates both the guest experience and residential living.”

Positioned at 11th Ave N and Grundy Street, the project sits steps from highly trafficked shops, acclaimed restaurants, neighborhood bars, and local cultural landmarks, offering seamless walkability and everyday convenience. The Nashville MSA is home to more than 2.1 million people and over 40,000 businesses, reinforcing the region’s scale, economic momentum, and continued demand for elevated living and hospitality experiences. “While Nashville continues to attract strong business and leisure travel, elevated, design-forward hotel models that reflect local culture remain underrepresented,” said Mick Walsdorf, principal at Tidal Real Estate Partners. “This marks Tidal’s third project to break ground in the Gulch, following the successful delivery of the best-in-class 1111 Church multifamily rental community and an upcoming dual-branded development featuring The Marriott Vacation Club and Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy. We see a clear opportunity for a mixed-use, culture-led hospitality concept that elevates both residential living and the guest experience. We’re proud to collaborate with Walker & Dunlop to deliver a project under the iconic EDITION brand that will be rooted in standout design and intentional programming, backed by institutional-scale execution to create one of Nashville’s most inspired branded hotel and residential destinations.”