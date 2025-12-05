Waldorf Towers South Beach Completes Renovation

MIAMI BEACH, Florida—The Waldorf Towers South Beach announced the completion of an extensive renovation. The project refreshed the property and retained its original Art Deco architecture. The hotel offers oceanfront views, cocktails and dining at the ICON Restaurant, and proximity to Ocean Drive.

Each of the hotel’s 43 guestrooms includes bathrooms with lighted vanity mirrors, walk-in showers with rain showerheads, 50-inch flat screen TVs, coffee makers, and complimentary Wi-Fi. The ICON Beach Cafe serves local and organic comfort food for breakfast through dinner. Cocktails are available at The Lobby Bar, and Jonathan’s Fresh Market, open 24 hours a day, offers snacks and necessities.

With the property situated steps away from the ocean, the hotel provides guests with a complimentary beach chair and towel. The Waldorf Towers South Beach is a short distance from the Wynwood Arts District, the Miami Convention Center, and the Port of Miami. The property is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts.