NEW YORK CITY—Waldorf Astoria New York continued its multi-stage renovation as it debuted its Grand Ballroom and event spaces following a restoration. Specifically, the Silver Corridor, Astor Salon, Basildon, and Jade Rooms have been renovated.

“Waldorf Astoria New York has served as the backdrop for so many significant moments across history, including important speeches, galas, and events,” said Danny Hughes, president, Americas, Hilton. “Today, we unveil the next chapter in Waldorf Astoria New York’s opening season – once again, this ballroom will be the center of New York’s social scene. Visitors to the property will see how it blends its storied past and timeless elegance with a bold vision for the future of luxury stays and events in New York City.”

Meetings & Events Spaces

Waldorf Astoria New York offers nearly 43,000 square feet of event space across 14 private rooms on two floors. These spaces have been restored by architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), with interior design by Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR), to preserve their original detailing while being updated with new technology.

Restored Ballroom

The three-story, 1,500-person capacity space, with curtained balconies, was completely restored. With updated sound, lighting, rigging, and staging, the Grand Ballroom can host various events. SOM utilized luminescent cove lighting, built within three-tiered coves, to replicate the original intent and illuminate nearly the entire ballroom. Working alongside SOM, PYR completed the redesign of the hotel’s interior spaces.

The decorative plaster bas-relief medallion at the center of the ceiling, sculpted by Eugene Rochette and Michael Parzini, has been maintained and refurbished, and further restoration of the original decor recreates the Art Deco style. SOM also made several infrastructure changes to ensure the space is now soundproof and incorporated brand-new audio-visual systems, contemporary lighting, and rigging points within concealed areas in the ceiling.

Basildon Room

The Basildon Room has a maximum capacity of 190 guests. Several key elements of the space include the ceiling’s restored frescoes, lunettes, cornices, paneling, and fireplace mantel, which were all imported from England’s Basildon Manor in Basildon Park, built in 1776. Modern infrastructure, including new lighting, was added to the historic ceiling, and SOM updated the room to its original color scheme. PYR custom-designed the carpet to draw from the original designs.

Silver Corridor

The Silver Corridor links some of the most significant event spaces in the hotel, such as the Grand Ballroom, Jade Room, Astor Room, and Basildon Room. Sixteen wall murals, originally commissioned for the first Waldorf Astoria and painted in 1897 by Edward Emerson Simmons, were salvaged from the original hotel for the 1931 construction and brought back to life in the recent restoration by ArtCare Conservation.

Jade Room

With double-height ceilings and windows flanked by marble colonnades, the light-filled Jade Room has been updated to accommodate functions of up to 420 guests. The Jade Room can be paired with functions in the Grand Ballroom or used as a stand-alone venue for intimate banquets and receptions.

Astor Salon

The Astor Room has been restored and has a maximum capacity of 420. The room now brings in more natural light and includes columns that were uncovered during the restoration.

Additional spaces fit for meetings, pre-function gatherings, and receptions include the East Foyer, West Foyer and Boardrooms and Executive Meeting Spaces. As part of the hotel’s new chapter, guests also have access to a new 10th-floor terrace, which is also available for small receptions.

Amenities for events will include a dedicated event experience manager on-site to ensure executed events, one of the largest dedicated coat checks in New York City, a private Grand Ballroom entrance with dedicated elevators, an in-house production consultant for entertainment, media suites, and more. Event attendees can arrive via three entrances, including a porte-cochère on 49th Street between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue or via Park Avenue or Lexington Avenue between 49th and 50th streets.

