Waldorf Astoria New York Debuts Guerlain Wellness Spa

NEW YORK CITY—Waldorf Astoria New York, in partnership with the Maison of Guerlain, announced the opening of Guerlain Wellness Spa, a spa and wellness destination open to guests, residents, locals, and visitors. Managed by Trilogy Spa Holdings, the spa is Guerlain’s largest in the world.

“With the debut of Guerlain Wellness Spa, we are proud to welcome the largest Guerlain spa in the world to Waldorf Astoria New York,” said Luigi Romaniello, managing director, Waldorf Astoria New York. “Designed as a true sanctuary for our guests, residents, and community, it brings together world-class design, cutting-edge technology, and personalized care, offering an unparalleled wellness experience in the heart of Manhattan.”

Located on the hotel’s fifth floor, the spa includes 16 treatment rooms, including two double suites, a Cryotherapy Chamber, and a range of amenities, including an infrared sauna and steam room, Moroccan hammam, arctic snow cave for a specialized cold therapy experience, and three lounges.

Guerlain Wellness Spa offers an array of traditional services, as well as holistic wellness programs built around the four foundational pillars of Guerlain wellness: nutrition, movement, sleep, and mindfulness. Guests can engage in multi-month wellness programs or opt for targeted one-hour power sessions to address specific needs like sleep or skin radiance. The spa also offers wellness retreats, three-day immersive journeys that combine personalized nutritional plans, consultations, treatments, and practices to restore vitality.

“We are thrilled to open the world’s largest Guerlain Wellness Spa at the iconic Waldorf Astoria New York. More than a hotel spa, this is a true sanctuary nestled in the heart of Manhattan—a place where beauty, wellness, and longevity converge,” said Gabrielle Saint-Genis, chief executive officer, Maison Guerlain. “This exceptional destination embodies Guerlain’s Art of Wellness, a legacy deeply rooted in our DNA since 1850. With this opening, we proudly continue our legacy of combining French art de vivre and exceptional savoir-faire to redefine the future of well-being.”

Exclusive Rituals

The spa’s menu of exclusive treatments, designed by Guerlain’s Head of Wellness & Aesthetic Creation Amélie Demange, includes:

Spirit of Achievement: A deep massage inspired by the statue of the same name. The treatment focuses on the neck, décolleté, and back to release tension and awaken inner strength.

A deep massage inspired by the statue of the same name. The treatment focuses on the neck, décolleté, and back to release tension and awaken inner strength. Like Clockwork: A mind-release ritual inspired by the Waldorf Astoria Clock, using synchronized sounds and binaural frequencies from a vibroacoustic table to promote deep relaxation and clarity.

A mind-release ritual inspired by the Waldorf Astoria Clock, using synchronized sounds and binaural frequencies from a vibroacoustic table to promote deep relaxation and clarity. Golden Hour: A face-sculpting treatment that uses cold spheres and Gua Sha.

A face-sculpting treatment that uses cold spheres and Gua Sha. Deep Muscular Signé New York: A massage designed to deal with tension and restore flexibility through deep tissue techniques and targeted pressure.

Guerlain Wellness Spa also offers a range of bespoke facial and body treatments. The Orchidée Impériale collection provides anti-aging facials with regenerating powers, while tailor-made facials are crafted to purify, hydrate, or regenerate the skin. For men, a dedicated selection of facial and body treatments, such as the Skin Saver Facial and Muscular Energy massage, is available. Special occasions can be celebrated with “Time Together” experiences like Romantic Getaways or Bonding Bliss, which allow guests to share a treatment with a loved one or friend, as well as dedicated services for moments, including weddings, post-travel, parents-to-be, and more, are available as well.

“Wellness is an essential expression of modern luxury, and at Waldorf Astoria it has long been part of our promise to guests,” said Dino Michael, senior vice president and category head, luxury brands, Hilton. “With the opening of Guerlain Wellness Spa, we bring that philosophy to life with a new level of artistry and sophistication, creating spaces where beauty and vitality are inseparable from the Waldorf Astoria experience.”

Advanced Technologies

Guerlain Wellness Spa’s approach to wellness is highlighted by its technologies. The Guerlain LongeviSkin device, a proprietary, multi-action tool, unites seven kincare technologies, including LED, plasma, microcurrent, micropeel, ultrasound, cryo, and radiofrequency, into one system. This technology works deeply across all skin layers. The spa also includes the Amphibia Welnamis system, which uses binaural vibroacoustic technology for deep relaxation, and a Cryotherapy Chamber for physical recovery and cellular renewal. Other technologies include AI virtual reality goggles, a Quartz Treatment Table, and LED HUB technology.

“The reopening of the Guerlain Wellness Spa at Waldorf Astoria New York is a momentous occasion, celebrating Trilogy’s integral role in uniting two iconic brands synonymous with luxury hospitality, timeless beauty, and holistic wellness. To accompany the hotel and spa’s renovation, we’ve created a seamless integration of spa, wellness, and retail designed to maximize the Guerlain experience for travelers and New Yorkers alike. With expanded facilities, two new Guerlain boutiques, and cutting-edge wellness technologies, we’re poised to deliver an unparalleled guest journey that honors the legacy of both Guerlain and Waldorf Astoria,” said David Stoup, co-founder and chairman, Trilogy.

Waldorf Astoria Residences New York

Residents of Waldorf Astoria Residences New York also have exclusive access to a dedicated wellness area on the 25th floor of the residences, which includes a 25-meter swimming pool, two treatment rooms, and a fitness center — all elevated by bespoke Guerlain touches and tailor-made wellness experiences. Residents can receive personalized Guerlain spa services in-residence or in the resident spa facilities with complimentary service enhancements. Alternatively, they can visit the hotel’s spa with special owner benefits.

Later this year, two Guerlain boutiques will open on the ground floor. Located in the lobby and on the 50th Street corner, the boutiques will offer Guerlain’s High Perfumery and skincare.