WAIKOLOA, Hawaii—Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa announced the completion of its full guestroom renovation. The project reimagined all 297 of the property’s rooms.

Design Details

Completed in December 2025, the renovation draws inspiration from Hawaii Island’s beauty. Coastal hues and island-inspired artistry echo the rhythm of the ocean and the natural terrain. Custom-crafted shoji screens pay homage to Pili grass found along Hawai’i’s landscape. Guestrooms were designed with organic textures, warm wood tones, and floral patterns representing native blossoms.

“Our design approach is guided by a deep respect for Hawaii’s history to create a guest experience that seamlessly fuses Hawaii’s rich cultural heritage with refined contemporary design, delivering an authentic sense of place while meeting the expectations of the modern traveler,” said Fatima Silva, design principal for FDG DESIGN GROUP.

Already known for its location adjacent to Kings’ Shops and Anaehoʻomalu Bay, Waikoloa Beach Marriott now pairs its setting with a refreshed guestroom experience.

“This transformation reinforces the resort’s identity as a destination where Hawaiian hospitality meets vibrant island energy,” says Mark Goldrup, general manager.