W Hotels Opens Its First All-Inclusive Property

BETHESDA, Maryland—W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotel brands, Grupo Puntacana, and MAC Hotels announced the opening of W Punta Cana, Adult All-Inclusive, marking W Hotels’ first adult all-inclusive location worldwide.

“W Punta Cana marks a bold and exciting evolution for W Hotels as the brand enters the all-inclusive space with the same tuned-in spirit and magnetic energy that defines the brand. This isn’t just another resort – it’s the brand reimagining the concept entirely, where everything from elevated dining to immersive experiences reserved for adults only are thoughtfully curated and included,” said George Fleck, senior vice president and brand leader, W Hotels. “Set against the stunning natural backdrop of Punta Cana’s pristine beaches and lush landscape, this destination is the perfect location for the brand to debut its first-ever all-inclusive. W Punta Cana is turning the traditional model on its head – delivering luxury through detail-driven design, exceptional service, and story-worthy experiences that immerse guests in local culture through the lens of W Hotels. Guests will now find all the things they love about the brand – insider access, a dynamic atmosphere, the unmistakable sound, and vibrant design – now seamlessly woven into this new experience. This resort is a statement that all-inclusive can be anything but expected. It’s about creating stories worth sharing by living in the moment and embracing the now – in true W Hotels style.”

“W Hotels has been breaking the mold since 1998 – and we’re just getting started. Now, we’re dialing up the bold and bringing our iconic edge to the Dominican Republic with the debut of W Punta Cana,” said Brian King, president of Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America. “Tucked between lush jungle and the electric blues of the Caribbean Sea, W Punta Cana is everything W Hotels is known for – daring design, unexpected moments, and a totally new spin on all-inclusive luxury. This isn’t just a resort – it’s a vibe, a movement, a new way to travel. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created and the incredible local community and partners who helped make it happen. We’re not following trends – we’re creating them.”

W Punta Cana offers 340 guestrooms and suites, each starting at 700 square feet. Every room includes a bathtub and provides king-size bed configurations, including the two-bed suites and the Oasis Mega Suites. The rooms also offer ocean views, complemented by amenities and services including 24-hour in-room dining, maxi bar with savory and sweet snacks, and beverages. Additionally, 46 suites offer exclusive swim-up pools, including select suites with full-sized private pools.

Inspired by the history of the Dominican Republic, W Punta Cana was designed by Zanobia Arquitectura. The resort blends local elements with the brand’s signature style. Design elements, inspired by the region’s colonial heritage and tobacco plantations, are combined with natural materials.

The resort also provides a 400-meter beachfront paired with the brand’s signature WET Deck, an 80-meter infinity pool, while the Chill Pool has a swim-up bar offering spritzers, food, and sunbeds.

With 12 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the resort offers a range of dining concepts and crafted cocktails. Trade Market offers an interactive dining experience, a food hall concept with live-action stations inspired by global street food. At Scena, a chef-driven concept offers contemporary Dominican and Caribbean-inspired cuisines and flavors. Additional offerings include Noodle Bar, serving Pan Asian street fare, and Sensazioni, a bar and events theater.

Regarding the resort’s mixology program, venues include Taproom, a reinterpretation of a traditional microbrewery and beer hall, and Taman Beach Club. The venue offers an evolving ambiance from day to night with curated cocktails and bites, and a sunset menu that celebrates coastal style and Mediterranean flavors. Living Room Bar crafts cocktails with a Dominican twist, highlighting house-made infusions and locally inspired ingredients. The 33 1/3 Speakeasy offers an exclusive experience as well.

Entertainment at W Punta Cana is rooted in local culture. Programming includes dance parties, artist residencies, wellness-focused sound sessions, and culturally immersive events. The live music line-up is curated by the brand’s music director of the Caribbean and Latin America, Sinego, in collaboration with Dominican-based electronic music collective Chinese Laundry. Guests can explore DJ-led sound baths, beachside silent discos, curated vinyl libraries, and nightly rooftop sessions.

The resort’s wellness offerings center around the brand’s AWAY Spa, which includes 10 treatment rooms and a tailored menu inspired by local healing traditions and local products, such as turmeric, arnica, and the single-pressed moringa seed oil. Guests can unwind in the steam room, Himalayan salt room, sauna, or the indoor pool. The resort also includes a full-service beauty salon and a 1,500-square-foot FIT gym, which is accessible 24 hours a day. Additional highlights include sunrise yoga and restorative rituals.

“At W Punta Cana, we set out to create a destination that’s as rich in cultural connection as it is in world-class amenities,” said Omar Rivera, general manager, W Punta Cana. “This is a space for the curious, the creative, and the culturally connected. Every corner of the resort invites guests to explore, engage, and experience the Dominican Republic in a way that’s intriguing, elevated, and often unexpected.”

Additionally, the W Insiders and Whatever/Whenever team crafts tailored experiences for guests, including private tours of Punta Cana, explorations of national parks, or rides on private boats and yachts.

With 14,000 square feet of flexible, tech-enabled meeting and event spaces, W Punta Cana is equipped to host gatherings as well. The resort offers nine venues, including a ballroom, six breakout rooms, and an indoor flex space, each designed to be fully customizable.

Following W Punta Cana, two additional W Hotels all-inclusive properties are set to open in Corasol Playa del Carmen and Costa Mujeres in 2028 and 2029, respectively.