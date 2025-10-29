W Hotels Completes Renovation of W Hoboken

BETHESDA, Maryland—W Hotels announced the completed renovation of W Hoboken. Located on the waterfront directly across from New York City, W Hoboken follows the brand’s recently debuted flagship, W New York – Union Square.

“W Hoboken embodies the modern evolution of W Hotels, where bold design, vibrant energy, and an our iconic Whatever/Whenever service culture come together to create an unmistakably dynamic guest experience,” said George Fleck, senior vice president and global brand leader, W Hotels. “Set at the footsteps of New York City, the brand’s birthplace, W Hoboken captures both the pulse of the city and the relaxed rhythm of the waterfront. With striking skyline views and a sophisticated maritime aesthetic, it stands as a true cultural catalyst in this vibrant destination. This transformation represents a bold step forward in our continued commitment to redefining luxury lifestyle hospitality.”

The Living Room

The brand’s signature Living Room offers coffee and curated bites in the daytime before shifting to a social setting in the evening. The Living Room Bar is the latest dining destination at W Hoboken, joining the Halifax and Sushi by Bou restaurants.

The Living Room dinner menu offers housemade creations, including mini lobster rolls, everything cream puffs with pimento cheese, and truffle arancini. A specialty caviar service, with housemade blinis, along with mini baked potatoes and tater tots crowned with caviar, is avaailable as well. The cocktail program includes Fizz de Provence, with Citadelle gin, artonic melon liqueur, Aperol, egg white, cream, and lemon; Kyoto Bridge made from Haku vodka, sake, ceremonial matcha, and yuzu; and Obelisco After Dark made with Fernet branca, coffee liqueur, redemption bourbon, early gray, lemon, and coconut.

“We envisioned W Hoboken as a cultural hub of connection—an oasis amidst the busy city for guests and locals alike to converse and feel inspired,” said Joanna Sanchez, general manager, W Hoboken. “This transformation has redefined the property, infusing it with bold new design and a fresh perspective that reflects the spirit and heart of Hoboken today.”

Guestrooms and Suites

The 223 guestrooms are designed with nooks that function as a gathering space, and each one includes a sculptural pendant light made from amber glass, polished chrome, and white globes. The bathroom mirror draws inspiration from the tunnel connecting New Jersey to New York.

The 20 Superior Suites include a dedicated bedroom, a powder room, and a living room with a balcony. These suites offer a social space in the living room, as well as a panoramic view of the New York skyline. Throughout, guests will see the curated artwork inspired by waterfront sunsets.

The premier suite accommodations are the Penthouse I and Penthouse II Suites. The Penthouse II Suites include a one-bedroom layout with a powder room, kitchenette, living room, and balcony, while the Penthouse I Suite offers two bedrooms, a powder room, and a kitchenette within the living room.

Additional Offerings

W Hoboken includes FIT, the brand’s version of the signature hotel gym, which offers cardio and strength-training equipment. The hotel also offers flexible meeting spaces fit for various types of functions, ranging from small gatherings to large-scale corporate events, weddings, and social celebrations.