W Hotels Completes Renovation of W New York – Union Square

NEW YORK CITY—W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, announced the renovation of W New York – Union Square as part of a $100 million reimagination of the 256-room hotel.

W New York – Union Square is situated in the former Guardian Life Building, and its historic architecture was highlighted as part of the hotel’s transformation, especially in the Living Room. Inspired in part by Grand Central Station, the space includes high ceilings and detailed moldings.

W Hotels turned to Rockwell Group, the firm behind the hotel’s original debut in 2001, to lead the renovation. This time, David Rockwell and his team drew inspiration from the textures, tones, and spirit of Union Square Park.

“W New York – Union Square holds a special place in our global portfolio. It is at the heart of our brand, powered by the pulse of our birthplace, New York City. This is where our story began, and this global flagship reintroduction is about more than honoring our legacy—it’s about leading the next chapter of what a luxury lifestyle brand can be,” said George Fleck, senior vice president and global brand leader, W Hotels. “This transformation reflects years of global brand work—evolving our design ethos, elevating the meaning of Whatever/Whenever, amplifying emotion per square foot, and embracing an immersive, culture-forward perspective. With deeply layered interiors, dynamic programming, and an unapologetic point of view, this hotel captures everything W Hotels stands for: energy, edge, and our unmistakable signature sense of style, inspiring stories worth sharing. It’s a reimagination rooted in the audacious spirit of New York City, and a bright beacon of how W Hotels continues to be a true catalyst of culture on the global stage from Abu Dhabi to Aspen, Barcelona to Bogota, and Sardinia to Sydney. We’re proud to bring this legendary landmark back—not as a replica of what it was, but as a bold expression of what’s next.”

A Reimagined Entrance

The hotel’s entrance has even redesigned, including the transformation of its staircase. This centerpiece is paired with black-and-white houndstooth banquette welcome desks, marble floors, and an original mural by artist Shantell Martin.

Design Details

At the top of the staircase, the guest experience continues into the Living Room and the Living Room Café, the first of its kind for W Hotels. Serving coffee by Devoción by day, the café transitions into a cocktail bar at night. The hotel’s former ballroom, now transformed into the brand’s signature Living Room, includes white marble columns, Corinthian capitals, and ceilings with carved rosettes. A palette of greens and blues is accented with velvet benches, petal-inspired chandeliers, and a double-height bar with real botanicals cast in resin.

The Living Room also comes alive with weekly curated cultural programming: from live music and DJ sets to intimate talks, pop-up performances, and art activations, offering guests and locals alike moments to connect, celebrate, and immerse themselves in the cultural heartbeat of the city.

The guestrooms were inspired by the seasonal changes of Union Square Par, with botanical carpeting, curved lacquered walls, ombre wallpaper, drapery, and burnt orange velvet headboards, as well as rounded, hunter green tufted couches and circular bronze tables. The rooms also have panel temperature controls and Smart TVs, while the bathrooms include Italian bath products by Davines, along with Marshall Bluetooth speakers.

Nods to the city include custom light fixtures that highlight subway entry lamps and bike chains, nightstands inspired by the “Metronome”-esque art installation on Union Square South, side tables with chessboard patterns, bathrooms with grid line-inspired tiling, and taxicab-yellow faucet handles.

The Penthouse Suite provides city views, separate living and bedroom areas, a private bar, a seating area, a bespoke curved wood bar, and a vanity set.

Seahorse – A New Seafood Brasserie

Opening this fall, Seahorse is a modern seafood brasserie from restaurateur John McDonald and Mercer Street Hospitality, the team behind Lure Fishbar, Bowery Meat Company, Bar Mercer, and Cha Cha Tang. Led by chef John Villa, the menu offers a seafood and raw bar classics.

Dishes include tuna crudo drizzled with crispy caper parsley oil, Skull Island prawns with burnt lemon and Calabrian chili, and wood oven–roasted Shinnecock littlenecks, as well as handmade pastas, such as the spicy Maine lobster cavatelli. At the bar, bespoke cocktails include the Seahorse Martini and the Ideal Unwind. Non-alcoholic selections like the Pamplemouse are also available.

The 125-seat dining room is accessible via its own entrance off a corner of Park Ave South, as well as through the hotel. Designed by Rockwell Group, the space includes mother-of-pearl inlays, mermaid green tile, yacht-style wood finishes, and a central seafood bar. A hand-painted mural by Brooklyn’s En Viu highlights the city’s seafaring history. Seahorse offers coastal dining, with a menu including seafood, crudo and seasonal ingredients.

A Redesigned Rooftop Bar

Union Square’s only rooftop bar makes its debut; the intimate indoor/outdoor space was designed by AvroKO, with an aesthetic draws from Andy Warhol’s Factory and Max’s Kansas City. The rooftop’s concrete floor pattern is a nod to the ebb and flow of Union Square’s street life. With panoramic skyline views , the space is fit for golden-hour cocktails and nightcaps.

Wellness Offerings

The hotel’s former subterranean bar has been transformed into a wellness space, FIT, the brand’s take on the signature hotel gym, which includes the brand’s first in-hotel Peloton Studio, offers five bikes available for guests. With elongated corridors, striped carpeting, and a woven “14” design, FIT’s design includes green and yellow mosaic tile and rubberized flooring.

Meetings and Events Spaces

W New York – Union Square offers 2,587 square feet of meeting and event space. With four versatile Studio rooms, three of which provide views of Union Square, groups can host multiple events down the hall. The Studio rooms are furnished with Herman Miller pieces. Custom carpets and textured fabrics draw inspiration from the New York sky and the energy of the Union Square Greenmarket.

“I’ve watched this transformation unfold from the very beginning and seeing W New York – Union Square come alive is truly special,” said Christina Poon, General Manager, W New York – Union Square. “This reinvention is about more than design—it’s about breathing new life into a historic landmark, strengthening its connection to the neighborhood, and creating moments that resonate with every guest. From the Living Room to Seahorse and Heroes, each detail reflects the building’s history while capturing the energy, creativity, and spirit of Union Square. It’s a place where locals and travelers alike can gather, connect, and experience the heart of the city in a way only W Hotels can deliver.”

