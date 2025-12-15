VSR Announces Partnership With MeetingPackage

AUBURN, California—VSR and MeetingPackage announced a new partnership and the launch of a connectivity integration that enables advanced voice communication capabilities to interface with the MeetingPackage Meetings & Events Central Reservations System (CRS).

Through this integration, MeetingPackage will leverage VSR’s VAIA Conversational AI Assistant to allow guests, planners, and meeting professionals to engage directly with hotel meetings & events teams by phone instantly and without requiring human intervention. By introducing “Voice as a Channel” (VaaC), MeetingPackage can now capture and process inquiries, event details, and requests 24/7 in multiple languages, even when sales teams are offline or handling other engagements.

“Our partnership with VSR’s VAIA marks one of the first official releases in MeetingPackage’s broader AI roadmap. VAIA’s phone AI agent can now capture any sales opportunity on behalf of the hotel, turning calls into structured enquiries in MeetingPackage and connected hotel systems,” said Joonas Ahola, Founder & CEO of MeetingPackage. “When full automation is enabled, the platform can even generate instant quotes back to the customer. This is just the beginning — and we’re excited to continue launching AI solutions that transform how hotels capture demand and convert revenue.”

MeetingPackage’s Central Reservation System (CRS), designed for hotels and venue groups, empowers hotels to grow meeting and events revenue while reducing operational costs through automation and smarter workflows. By centralizing inventory, pricing, and distribution in one CRS, MeetingPackage helps venues simplify their entire sales process.

“Voice remains one of the most preferred and intuitive communication channels, efficient, familiar, and emotionally expressive,” said Mark Cederloff, chief executive officer of VSR. “VAIA is built to understand conversational and emotional speech across many languages and integrates effortlessly with modern hospitality platforms. MeetingPackage continues to lead the industry by going beyond online forms and manual operations to incorporate automated voice workflows as a seamless part of their solution.

VAIA is powered by a global cloud infrastructure, natural-language processing, and contextual learning to understand intent, respond accurately, and fulfill tasks based on real-time data. Its analytics and reporting capabilities help hotel teams identify trends, improve response quality, and optimize operational efficiency. As an LLM-agnostic platform, VAIA also supports multiple large-language models, allowing hotels and chains to choose the AI engine that aligns with their brand, security, or compliance requirements.