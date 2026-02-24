ATLANTA, Georgia—voco hotels, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ brand that celebrated the milestone of 100 open hotels worldwide this past summer, has debuted its largest property in the Americas. voco Times Square — Broadway joins the brand’s two existing New York City locations, voco Times Square South New York and voco The Franklin New York, for a total of seven in the state.

voco Times Square — Broadway opens as a 32-story hotel with 419 guestrooms in Midtown/Times Square, following the opening of voco Astoria this past summer in New York. The hotel is one of the final new-build developments approved in the neighborhood.

Property Details

Through its design, the hotel draws inspiration from New York City’s Prohibition-era speakeasies. With a welcoming entrance, guests step into a lobby designed with plush seating, warm lighting, and details that evoke the Jazz Age. Guestrooms and suites pair vintage-inspired touches with contemporary comforts and décor.

Overlooking New York City, this hotel includes Times Square’s only hotel rooftop with unobstructed, panoramic views of the city skyline. The indoor/outdoor hybrid rooftop offers a flexible space for events and locals alike. The Velvet Fox bar and lounge serves handcrafted cocktails, small artisanal plates, and live music.

Located at the intersection of Seventh Ave. and West 48th St., the property will overlook its namesake landmark while also offering proximity to Radio City Music Hall, the Museum of Modern Art, the Empire State Building, and many other notable New York City attractions.

Ginger Taggart, vice president, brand management — global premium brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “Coming off the milestone of our 100th global voco hotel opening, we’re keeping the momentum strong with this iconic property — our seventh in New York State. When we first launched the voco brand, our goal was to reach 200 open hotels within the first 10 years, and we’re well on our way to achieving that. Over the past year, we’ve celebrated debuts of a voco all-inclusive property in Florida, hotels in Ireland and Poland, our first resort in Vietnam, and now, our largest voco hotel in the Americas. The brand continues to deliver on the ambitious goals we set from day one, and there’s much more to come.”