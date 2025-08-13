Vision Hospitality Group Opens Element Wilmington

WILMINGTON, North Carolina—Vision Hospitality Group, Inc., and CBL & Associates announced the opening of the Element Wilmington in North Carolina. This marks the second Element by Westin property in Vision’s portfolio and the 43rd hotel in total. The 139-room hotel is located in the Mayfair Town Center, a mixed-use development in Wilmington.

“We are incredibly proud to add the Element by Westin brand to our portfolio in Wilmington. This marks not only the second Element property we have opened but also our second hotel in the Wilmington area. It’s a wonderful testament to our commitment to growing in high-demand markets,” said Mitch I. Patel, founder and chief executive officer, Vision Hospitality Group. “Together with CBL, we’ve created a unique space that combines modern hospitality with sustainability, perfectly suited to the coastal charm of Wilmington. This also is our second new development project with CBL & Associates, an important strategic partner for Vision as we continue to expand and innovate in key markets.”

The Element Wilmington offers a variety of amenities, including spa-inspired bathrooms, Heavenly Beds, and a 24/7 Motion Fitness center. Guests can enjoy a complimentary Rise breakfast, cocktails at the indoor/outdoor lobby bar, or relax in the pool area. The property is also pet-friendly and situated for easy access to Wrightsville Beach and downtown Wilmington. The hotel also offers sustainable amenities, such as electric car charging stations, filtered water systems, and complimentary bike rentals. It is the first Element by Westin hotel on the North Carolina coast.