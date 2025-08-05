CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Vision Hospitality Group hosted its fourth annual Red Sand Project event in partnership with WillowBend Farms on Friday, August 1, 2025, at its Aloft Chattanooga Hamilton Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The event brought together a gathering of dedicated organizations working to combat human trafficking, including the Family Justice Center for Hamilton County and the Hamilton County Health Department.

The Red Sand Project is an initiative designed to raise awareness and inspire action around human trafficking. Participants poured red sand into sidewalk cracks to represent the countless victims who have fallen through the cracks of society each day.

“The Red Sand Project reminds us that human trafficking continues to be a pressing public health issue and a devastating reality in every state,” said Jenelle Hawkins, director of operational excellence at Vision Hospitality Group. “As members of the hotel industry, we understand our unique position to help identify and prevent trafficking. We are proud to be part of a community that is not only raising awareness but also driving real solutions. As we mark our fourth year, our commitment is stronger than ever.”

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, there were 213 reported human trafficking cases in Tennessee in 2024, involving 446 victims. Events like the Red Sand Project bring visibility to the issue, encourage education, and empower community action.

Vision Hospitality Group remains committed to combating trafficking through community partnerships, ongoing staff training, and philanthropic support. In 2024, Vision donated $100,000 to the AHLA Foundation’s No Room for Trafficking (NRFT) Survivor Fund, providing housing and job placement services to trafficking survivors nationwide. Mitch Patel, founder and chief executive officer of Vision Hospitality Group and current chair of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, has long championed industry-wide efforts to prevent human trafficking and support survivors.

“We were honored to stand with our partners and our community to bring attention to this issue,” said Mitch Patel. “Together, through awareness and action, we are working toward a future where every individual is safe, seen, and supported.”