Vision Hospitality Group Breaks Ground on Kinley Chattanooga Southside

Chattanooga, Tenn. — Vision Hospitality Group announced the groundbreaking of its second Kinley hotel and the newest addition to its Humanist lifestyle portfolio: Kinley Chattanooga Southside. The new hotel will have 64 guestrooms and suites in Chattanooga’s Southside entertainment district.

Kinley, Vision’s newest boutique hospitality brand, provides a home base for active explorers and casual adventurers. Derived from the word kinship, the brand’s name speaks to its inclusive nature as a place where it’s easy to feel connected and at home. Kinley will channel the energy of its surrounding community in the new property.

“Kinley is bringing the hotel experience back to the root of what makes traveling such a desirable pastime—connecting with other travelers, connecting with the community you’ve come to explore, and connecting with yourself,” said Mitch Patel, CEO of Vision Hospitality Group. “Whether staying for a night, indulging in a drink or exploring the destination, we welcome you to come as you are, and experience what true hospitality is all about. From Cincinnati to Chattanooga and beyond, we are excited to welcome visitors to America’s most captivating small cities and neighborhoods.”

Kinley Chattanooga Southside will have an “uncheck-in desk” that provides a place for guests to touch down without the formality of a standard desk. Items from local artisans will be on display and available for purchase. A coffee bar will offer a range of specialty coffee drinks crafted from regional roasters. Arts and crafts from local purveyors provide a warm and inviting environment, with lounge seating inviting travelers to sit and stay awhile in Kinley’s various public spaces.

The new hotel is slated to open in 2021. Kinley’s first property will debut in downtown Cincinnati in early 2020. When open, both hotels will become part of the Tribute Portfolio, Marriott International’s exclusive portfolio of independent boutique hotels.