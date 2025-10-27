CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Vision Hospitality Group, Inc., announced that it will manage the upcoming SpringHill Suites by Marriott Goose Creek, a 109-room, all-suite hotel located in Summerville, South Carolina. The property is being developed by Clarendon Properties, LLC, along with Commercial Realty Advisors Development (CRAD).

Situated in the Goose Creek/Summerville corridor, the new-build SpringHill Suites will offer 1,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, a lobby bar, and suites with distinct living, working, and sleeping areas. The hotel’s anticipated opening is in early 2027.

Patrick O’Neil, chief operating officer of Vision Hospitality Group, commented on the partnership. “We are excited to collaborate with Clarendon Properties on this exceptional project, which reflects our shared commitment to quality and innovation,” he said. “This new SpringHill Suites represents an important step in Vision’s continued growth through strategic management partnerships. We look forward to delivering the award-winning service and operational excellence that define the Vision brand.”

“At Vision Hospitality Group, culture is the foundation of everything we do,” O’Neil added. “Guided by values of integrity, respect, teamwork, and excellence, Vision fosters an environment where people are inspired to grow, innovate, and deliver exceptional results. The company’s culture of care extends beyond its hotels—it’s reflected in how Vision supports its associates, partners, and communities to create meaningful and lasting impact.”