Virginia Guesthouse Hotel & Conference Center Opens

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia—Virginia Guesthouse Hotel & Conference Center opened its doors along the University of Virginia’s Ivy Corridor, introducing a new destination for travelers, scholars, and the Charlottesville community. The 214-room hotel includes 25,000 square feet of meeting facilities.

“Virginia Guesthouse was imagined as a gathering space to foster community and support all aspects of the university. We’re thrilled to open our doors and welcome our neighbors and UVA family for the first time, and we look forward to becoming a meaningful part of daily life in Charlottesville,” says Virginia Guesthouse General Manager Gregg Hilker.

An integrated University of Virginia (UVA) Welcome Center in the hotel offers university-guided tours and resources for prospective families and visitors.

The hotel blends into UVA’s collegiate setting, and it provides a calendar of cultural programming that aligns with the school’s academic and social schedules. Several vantage points deliver views of the Grounds and the surrounding landscape, and Virginia Guesthouse has a trio of dining options.

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Virginia Guesthouse Hotel & Conference Center, owned by the University of Virginia, is managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality and part of Pyramid’s independent collection, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.