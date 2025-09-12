AUSTIN, Texas—Virdee, Inc. announced the completion of a nationwide rollout of specially designed check-in kiosks for Great Wolf Lodge. Across 22 of its indoor water park resorts, Great Wolf Lodge now leverages Virdee to deliver a faster arrival experience for guests, whether they check in at in-lobby kiosks or complete pre-arrival on mobile web or via the brand’s mobile app.

Each property is equipped with Virdee-powered kiosks that include integrated RFID wristband dispensers. These wristbands serve as room keys, waterpark passes, and cashless payment devices for food and beverage purchases. In total, Virdee now powers over one million check-ins annually across the Great Wolf Lodge portfolio.

“Our goal is to make the arrival experience as easy, convenient, and stress-free as possible, so families can quickly start enjoying all the incredible experiences our resorts offer,” said Ramki Srinivasan, chief digital and information officer at Great Wolf Lodge. “With Virdee’s platform, we’ve been able to reduce congestion during peak arrival times, enhance guest satisfaction, and empower our front desk team to focus on hospitality rather than transaction processing.”

Approximately 50 percent of arriving guests currently use the automated Virdee check-in system, and on peak days, that figure climbs to 70 percent. The automated check-in system also allows guests to purchase extra amenities to further enhance their stay. Virdee also supports over 38,000 Room Ready Notifications per month to arriving guests. Available on both the kiosk and at the front desk, Room Ready Notifications let guests check in before their room is ready and begin their resort experience, including access to the indoor water park. Guests receive their wristbands and are notified digitally via Virdee’s platform when their room is ready.

“The operational lift was immediate,” said Branigan Mulcahy, chief executive officer and co-founder of Virdee. “By removing friction from both the physical and digital check-in process, we’ve helped Great Wolf Lodge eliminate peak-time lines, drive upsell revenue, and measurably improve both guest NPS and front desk employee satisfaction.”