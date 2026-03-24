Vinarosa Resort & Spa Joins Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Sonoma County, California—Vinarosa Resort & Spa announced that it has joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts as part of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Lifestyle Collection.

Situated near vineyards at the gateway to Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley, Vinarosa Resort & Spa offers 78 rooms and suites. The recently renovated and rebranded resort is owned and developed by Ensemble. Guestrooms and suites at the property include private patios, soaking tubs, fireplaces, and views of the working vineyards, while outdoor spaces offer walking paths, intimate seating areas, and a resort pool and expansive deck with cabanas and a hot tub.

Property Details

Vinarosa’s culinary offerings highlight the flavors of Sonoma County with multiple venues. The resort’s signature restaurant, John Ash, uses fresh ingredients from the onsite gardens and estate vineyard, paired with curated wine tastings, vineyard picnics, and guided wine blending sessions. The Front Room serves handcrafted cocktails and shareable bites, while The Parlor, Vinarosa’s lobby café, offers artisanal coffees and freshly baked pastries.

Wellness offerings include the Spa at Vinarosa, which includes a caldarium, outdoor pool, morning yoga among the vines, and tailored treatments. Additional amenities include a fitness center and versatile indoor and alfresco event spaces designed for gatherings, celebrations, and events.

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Statements From Leadership

“Vinarosa Resort & Spa offers a sophisticated yet approachable wine country escape where guests can savor world-class culinary experiences, indulge in wellness, and simply immerse themselves in the beauty of Sonoma County,” said Vinarosa Resort & Spa General Manager Michael Collins. “We are thrilled to join Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Lifestyle Collection and look forward to being part of this renowned global portfolio of independent luxury properties, while extending the benefits of the I Prefer loyalty programme to our guests.”

“As a flagship Ensemble property, Vinarosa Resort & Spa embodies an effortless blend of understated sophistication, modern elegance, and wine country charm,” said Kristi Allen, executive vice president, Hotels, Ensemble. “Joining the Lifestyle Collection allows Vinarosa to reach an expanded audience of sophisticated travelers seeking immersive wellness, serene luxury, and an elevated culinary experience.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Vinarosa Resort & Spa to Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Lifestyle Collection,” said Dan Coyle, executive vice president of the United States and Canada for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “A strong addition to our global portfolio of independent properties, Vinarosa Resort & Spa delivers a refined and authentic Sonoma County escape shaped by vineyard views, distinctive dining, and thoughtful hospitality.”