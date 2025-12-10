NEW YORK—Viceroy Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Arash Azarbarzin as chief executive officer. Azarbarzin brings more than 40 years of experience in luxury and lifestyle hospitality to the role. As CEO of Viceroy, Azarbarzin will guide Viceroy’s global brand evolution as it expands its international footprint, refreshes its visual branding and digital platforms, and revamps food, beverage, and wellness initiatives.

Viceroy’s latest expansion includes a partnership with African Bush Camps on three safari lodges in Botswana and Zambia, as well as the opening of Viceroy at Ombria Algarve in Portugal. In the United States, a Viceroy Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho, slated to open in Summer 2026, will bring the brand to a popular mountain destination. Viceroy is also expanding into destinations such as Mexico’s Playa del Carmen and Puerto Vallarta, Waikiki Beach, Puerto Rico, New York City, and the Hudson Valley.

Adding to Viceroy’s already seasoned leadership team, including Mark Keiser, president of development; Thomas Medding, SVP of operations; and Tony Machado, head of design, the company also added Patrick Pahlke as chief commercial officer; Shel Buhler, vice president of food & beverage; David Solis, vice president of global luxury and leisure sales; and Megan Mulholland, senior vice president of brand marketing & wellness. T

“I am honored to take on this role and build upon Viceroy’s legacy as the premier luxury lifestyle brand,” said Arash Azarbarzin, chief executive officer, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. “Looking ahead, my focus will be on expanding Viceroy’s global footprint and setting new benchmarks for immersive hospitality, and ensuring every Viceroy destination creates lasting memories for our guests.”

At Highgate, Azarbarzin has played a key role in the growth of the company’s luxury and lifestyle platform, overseeing design, programming, and execution. With the launch of TableOne, Highgate’s F&B division, and Scene and Heard, its in-house marketing and creative studio, Azarbarzin helped to direct the unification of culinary, storytelling, and experiential strategy under one roof. His previous leadership roles include CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts, where he oversaw 1 Hotels, Treehouse Hotels, and Baccarat brands, and as a founding member and President of sbe Hotel Group.