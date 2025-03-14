Leanne Harwood

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

My first hospitality job was at a hotel bar in New Zealand where I quickly discovered a passion for the dynamic nature of the industry and the human connections it fosters. That experience led me to become the food and beverage director at a different hotel and later New Zealand’s first female hotel concierge. From there, my career took me across eight countries and a variety of leadership roles in sales, operations, and commercial management. Hospitality has always been about people—building relationships, creating experiences, and making an impact. That’s what has kept me inspired over the years.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have worked alongside and learned from a diverse group of leaders throughout my career. Some have been formal mentors while others have inspired me simply by how they approach challenges, lead their teams, and drive change. One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned is the importance of fostering an environment where people feel empowered to take risks, fail fast, and innovate. This mindset has shaped my own leadership philosophy—what I call “freedom within a framework”—where my teams have the structure they need to succeed but also the flexibility to think creatively and grow.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

I believe that progress in this space comes from a combination of visibility, opportunity, and allyship. At IHG, we help support diverse talent to grow into leadership roles, and we have strong mentors and sponsors who actively champion rising leaders. I’ve seen firsthand how meaningful representation can be—whether it’s through mentoring women in our industry or serving as an executive sponsor of Out & Open, IHG’s LGBTQIA+ employee resource group. Continued focus and commitment from industry leaders will be key to ensuring we cultivate an inclusive environment where everyone can thrive in their careers.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

There has been significant progress, but there’s still a gap to close when it comes to increasing female representation at the most senior levels. I’ve been in many rooms—particularly in parts of Asia and the Middle East—where I was the only woman at the table, and while that is changing, we must be intentional about accelerating the pace of change. Encouragingly, we are seeing more initiatives aimed at developing and retaining female leadership talent, and I’ve been proud to play a role in that through mentorship and leadership development programs at IHG. The more we create environments where women feel empowered to step into leadership roles and see clear pathways to advancement, the more progress we’ll make.