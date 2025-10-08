Valor Hospitality Partners Opens Its First Ohio Property 

ATLANTA, Georgia—Leading global hospitality management company, Valor Hospitality Partners, is expanding its Americas portfolio into the Ohio market with the addition of The Summit Hotel, an existing premier independent hotel in Cincinnati. Valor will bring its global independent luxury experience to the property and will join Marriott International’s family of brands with the property’s conversion to a Le Méridien, bringing the timeless sophistication and European flair of the brand to “The Queen City” for the very first time.

Located less than 10 miles from downtown Cincinnati and situated within Madison Square, the 239-room hotel will provide a new era of elevated style and service for travelers to the region. The property continues Valor’s commitment to “A Whole World of Local”—providing a global perspective on excellence with the company’s first Ohio property.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Valor to not only expand our Americas presence into Ohio but to also continue to strengthen our partnership with, and deliver exceptional commercial performance for, Marriott and add to the excitement within Madisonville, which has seen a surge in both residential and commercial developments,” said Dwayne Marshall, chief development officer, Americas at Valor Hospitality Partners. “Moreover, we are excited to demonstrate our obsession with creating memorable experiences and fostering authentic connections with guests and locals alike.”

The Summit Hotel is designed to serve both business and leisure travelers, offering a refined atmosphere and ample amenities in a prime location. The hotel also features 32,600 square feet of event space, including 19 versatile indoor meeting and banquet rooms, and an expansive rooftop terrace with skyline views.

“We are proud to partner with Valor Hospitality and Marriott as this property transitions into the Le Méridien brand,” said Gaurav “G” Sindhi, vice president at AT Hospitality. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and reinforces our investment in creating lasting value for the community, our partners, and all who walk through our doors.”