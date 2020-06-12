Valor Hospitality Partners this week announced plans to enter the Rocky Mountain region of the United States with the acquisition of seven new management agreements. The properties—including two Holiday Inns, two Holiday Inn Expresses, two Candlewood Suites, and The Laszlo, an independent boutique hotel in Parker, Colo.—are all formerly operated by MARS Hospitality.

“We are incredibly proud to assume the management of these assets for a wonderful group of owners and investors,” said Euan McGlashan, co-founder and CEO of Valor. “Our discussions leading up to this agreement were thoughtful, meaningful, and targeted on immediate needs as we fight back post-COVID-19. This is a super portfolio of assets and we look forward to adding immense value through our deeply experienced, corporate team, putting structure, process, and dynamic sales initiatives in place, while bringing our unique associate-driven culture to these properties and this region.”

Baxter Fain, Advisor to the transaction, added, “After several months of assessing our needs as a group, we began to search for the right management company partner to help us immediately. Valor Hospitality Partners stood out due to their global sensibility, immense experience, incredible team, and their full-suite of centralized services. We are very excited about the future.”

Advertisement

The Atlanta-based hospitality management company currently owns, operates, and manages more than 50 hotels worldwide, with offices in cities including Memphis, London, Cape Town, Bangkok, and Dubai.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE