ATLANTA, Georgia—Valor Hospitality Partners announced the promotion of Paul Nisbett to global chief financial officer. In his new role, Nisbett will work alongside Valor’s global senior leadership team as it expands its portfolio. Nisbett will oversee Valor’s worldwide financial strategy and support the company’s growth plans, including targeted expansion in America and Europe, as well as further operations across the Middle East and Africa.

Nisbett previously served as chief financial officer for Valor’s EMEA region, where he has overseen finance and administrative operations across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa since joining the company in September 2015. Earlier in his career, Nisbett held positions at the Castle Hotel Windsor and The Imperial Hotel in Torquay, and he has held senior finance positions with several brands over the past 30 years. These include Forte, Hilton, Le Méridien Hotels, Principal Hayley, and The Hotel Collection.

Statements From Leadership

Euan McGlashan, co-founder and global chief executive officer of Valor Hospitality Partners, said, “Paul’s appointment as Global CFO reflects his outstanding leadership within Valor and the depth of experience he brings from more than three decades in hospitality finance. He understands our business from the ground up and has been instrumental in shaping our EMEA territories into high-performing, growth-focused operations. As we continue to scale internationally, Paul’s strategic insight and unwavering commitment to our teams and owners will be critical to our next chapter.

“Paul’s appointment underscores our vision to build a world-class leadership team capable of delivering consistent results across diverse geographies while staying true to our purpose of creating value through hospitality that is globally connected and locally inspired.”

Paul Nisbett, global chief financial officer of Valor Hospitality Partners, added, “Valor’s strength lies in its ability to combine global expertise with deep local insight. Our ‘Whole World of Local’ philosophy is not just a brand statement; it’s a financial and operational mindset. We build strong local platforms, empower exceptional teams, and align closely with our owners to achieve strong performance. I’m proud to take on this global role at such an exciting chapter in Valor’s journey and look forward to supporting our continued expansion across established and emerging markets.”