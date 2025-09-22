Industry NewsValor Hospitality Partners Adds Three Properties to Its Portolio
Valor Hospitality Partners Adds Three Properties to Its Portolio

The American Hotel
ATLANTA, Georgia—Valor Hospitality Partners announced the addition of The American Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta – Roswell, and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta – Alpharetta to its management portfolio. These newly added properties are the result of a strategic partnership with RADCO.

Under this partnership, Valor will be responsible for overseeing all operational aspects, including strategic planning, staff management, process optimization for operational efficiency, development of food & beverage programs, execution of marketing and sales strategies, and revenue management across the three properties.

“With our global home office based in Atlanta, we are proud to strengthen our presence in the city and surrounding suburbs through the addition of these three distinctive hotels,” said Dwayne Marshall, chief development officer, Americas at Valor Hospitality Partners. “We’ve built a strong, long-term relationship with RADCO and are now proudly managing four of their properties. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to elevate hospitality in Atlanta through exceptional hotel stays, corporate retreats and events, group travel experiences, premium food and beverage experiences, and more.”

  • The American Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, is a 315-room hotel in downtown Atlanta and has a history as Atlanta’s first racially integrated hotel. The property’s onsite dining outlet, Social 62 Restaurant & Lounge, offers cocktails and cuisine served in social spaces rather than defined dining areas. Valor’s food and beverage division, SAVOR, will oversee the operations of the restaurant and will increase the programming and activations it hosts.
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta – Roswell is a 174-room property that is located within three miles of office parks, local dining, and downtown Roswell. 
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta – Alpharetta has 90 rooms and is one mile from US-19; it provides easy access to Alpharetta corporate offices and dining options. The property also offers a free weekday shuttle.

“We’re pleased to expand our partnership with the Valor Hospitality team, and we’re eager to see their expertise at work at these three properties,” said Lisa Hurd, chief investment officer at RADCO. “Valor’s boutique services and hands-on approach create excellent guest experiences that will continue to elevate these hotels.” 

