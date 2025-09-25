USF and McKibbon Hospitality Continue Cooperative Learning Program

TAMPA, Florida—McKibbon Hospitality and the University of South Florida’s (USF) School of Hospitality and Sport Management, part of the Muma College of Business, announced its third class of an interactive learning experience for hospitality students. The program includes hands-on shadowing and mentorship from experienced industry professionals. McKibbon’s Cooperative Learning Program continues the partnership between USF and McKibbon, which began in 2021 with the creation of a hospitality teaching lab.

“We are beyond pleased to introduce another opportunity for USF students to immerse themselves in our day-to-day operations, gaining an invaluable firsthand look at what it takes to operate a hotel and become an industry leader,” said Randy Hassen, chief executive officer of McKibbon Hospitality.

Beginning this month, McKibbon has welcomed four USF students into its Cooperative Learning Program. Over the course of two semesters, the selected students will shadow leaders throughout McKibbon’s portfolio of Tampa-based hotels and its corporate office, immersing themselves in a variety of real-world working environments. Students will rotate through McKibbon’s different departments and properties, working with department heads and assisting with a variety of projects that allow them to interact with the multifaceted world of hotel and restaurant management.

“This program represents the very best of experiential learning—where our students take classroom concepts and apply them directly in professional settings,” said Lydia Hanks, USF’s director of the School of Hospitality and Sport Management. “Through our continued partnership with McKibbon Hospitality, we are preparing the next generation of hospitality leaders with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experience to thrive in a competitive global industry.”

Since its inception, numerous USF undergraduate and graduate students have completed on-the-job hospitality training in McKibbon’s portfolio of more than 95 hotels nationwide, representing brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG. McKibbon and USF have also collaborated on international recruitment efforts.