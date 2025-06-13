LAS VEGAS, Nevada—UrVenue announced an expanded partnership with OpenTable. Building on their 2021 integration, which unified dining reservations with resort activities, this expanded collaboration gives hotels the ability to offer guests priority access to premium OpenTable reservations directly through UrVenue’s Itinerary Builder.

Guests can secure exclusive restaurant bookings and curated dining events in advance, while hotel staff can also manage reservations on their behalf through UrVenue’s Experience Center. Luxury hotels, resorts, and casinos, as well as several lifestyle hospitality groups, are among the first to implement the expanded integration

UrVenue is currently available on the OpenTable for Restaurants Integrations Marketplace, allowing resorts to activate the integration directly via the marketplace tile. This streamlined connection simplifies setup and enables self-onboarding.

“This expanded partnership gives hotels unprecedented control over how they prioritize and deliver premium dining access to their in-house guests, enhancing the overall value they bring to the stay experience,” said Tracee Nalewak, chief growth officer of UrVenue.

“Our expanded partnership is all about helping hoteliers enhance the dining experience for hotel guests, giving them privileged access to premium reservations, while making it seamless for staff to manage it all and deliver personalized hospitality,” said Amy Wei, chief operating officer of OpenTable.