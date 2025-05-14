Universal Hospitality Solutions Appointed to Manage Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown

DALLAS, Texas & SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Universal Hospitality Solutions (UHS) announced that the company is managing Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown by IHG. Under the management assignment, UHS is responsible for operating the 291-key, high-rise Crowne Plaza.

“We appreciate the trust and confidence in our management team’s track record for achieving impressive operational and financial results,” said Scott Nadel, CEO of Universal Hospitality Solutions. “As an experienced hotel development and management company, UHS is committed to delivering on the high expectations of our associates, guests, and hotel ownership.”

Downtown Dallas Fixture

Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown is a short walk to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas and over 50 restaurants. The property is near several major employers, local attractions, the West End district, American Airlines Center, and Uptown. The hotel is situated near downtown Dallas public transportation and is approximately seven miles from Dallas Love Field (DAL) and 19 miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

The hotel offers a range of amenities, including:

Guestrooms/suites with views of downtown Dallas, decor, 55” television, mini refrigerator, a desk, chair, Apotheke toiletries, and free Wi-Fi access.

Onsite dining options, including Thrive Restaurant for breakfast and dinner, with vegetarian options and a kids’ menu, Thrive Round Bar, and room service.

Fully equipped fitness center, open 24/7.

Conference center with 30,000 square feet of flexible event space; dedicated Crowne Meetings Director; spaces, including 11,273 square feet to accommodate a reception of 1,677 guests; onsite catering; and multimedia and audio-visual support.

Business center, open 24/7.

Ninth-floor rooftop pool with panoramic views of the downtown Dallas skyline.

On-site self-service laundry.

On-site parking garage and valet service.

Immediate Improvements

According to Nadel, UHS is currently implementing several property updates at Crowne Plaza Downtown Dallas, such as:

Menu offerings to appeal to travelers from around the world, including Mediterranean Shrimp Pasta, Chimichurri Filet, Tuscan Chicken Flatbread, and Vegetarian Omelet.

Upgrading bedding in the hotel’s 291 guestrooms/suites.

Recarpeting all guest floor corridors in a shade of blue complemented by tones of tan and beige.

Converting the hotel’s onsite snack bar/deli to The MarketPlace, a 24/7 spot for purchasing snacks and sundries.

Culture Cornerstone

Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown is an active community partner by: