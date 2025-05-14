Industry NewsUniversal Hospitality Solutions Appointed to Manage Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown
Industry NewsManagement

Universal Hospitality Solutions Appointed to Manage Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown

By LODGING Staff
Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown
Photo Credit: Universal Hospitality Solutions

DALLAS, Texas & SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Universal Hospitality Solutions (UHS) announced that the company is managing Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown by IHG. Under the management assignment, UHS is responsible for operating the 291-key, high-rise Crowne Plaza.

“We appreciate the trust and confidence in our management team’s track record for achieving impressive operational and financial results,” said Scott Nadel, CEO of Universal Hospitality Solutions. “As an experienced hotel development and management company, UHS is committed to delivering on the high expectations of our associates, guests, and hotel ownership.”

Downtown Dallas Fixture

Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown is a short walk to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas and over 50 restaurants. The property is near several major employers, local attractions, the West End district, American Airlines Center, and Uptown. The hotel is situated near downtown Dallas public transportation and is approximately seven miles from Dallas Love Field (DAL) and 19 miles from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

The hotel offers a range of amenities, including:

  • Guestrooms/suites with views of downtown Dallas, decor, 55” television, mini refrigerator, a desk, chair, Apotheke toiletries, and free Wi-Fi access.
  • Onsite dining options, including Thrive Restaurant for breakfast and dinner, with vegetarian options and a kids’ menu, Thrive Round Bar, and room service.
  • Fully equipped fitness center, open 24/7.
  • Conference center with 30,000 square feet of flexible event space; dedicated Crowne Meetings Director; spaces, including 11,273 square feet to accommodate a reception of 1,677 guests; onsite catering; and multimedia and audio-visual support.
  • Business center, open 24/7.
  • Ninth-floor rooftop pool with panoramic views of the downtown Dallas skyline.
  • On-site self-service laundry.
  • On-site parking garage and valet service.
Immediate Improvements

According to Nadel, UHS is currently implementing several property updates at Crowne Plaza Downtown Dallas, such as:

  • Menu offerings to appeal to travelers from around the world, including Mediterranean Shrimp Pasta, Chimichurri Filet, Tuscan Chicken Flatbread, and Vegetarian Omelet.
  • Upgrading bedding in the hotel’s 291 guestrooms/suites.
  • Recarpeting all guest floor corridors in a shade of blue complemented by tones of tan and beige.
  • Converting the hotel’s onsite snack bar/deli to The MarketPlace, a 24/7 spot for purchasing snacks and sundries.
Culture Cornerstone

Crowne Plaza Dallas Downtown is an active community partner by:

  • Supporting local businesses, including nearby restaurants, artisans, and tour operators.
  • Hiring locally and offering training with an emphasis on underrepresented groups.
  • Volunteering time and resources to impactful causes, such as community cleanup days, charity events, school and foodbank donations, and youth sports team sponsorships.
  • Collaborating with local environmental groups to reduce waste and to source supplies locally.
Previous article
Arriba Capital Secures Refinance for DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center 
Next article
IHG Implements Genesys Cloud to Elevate the Guest Experience
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Kimpton Fredericksburg
Development

Kimpton Expands Its Presence in Texas With New Luxury Lifestyle Hotel

LODGING Staff -
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas—Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, announced its plans with Houston-based DC Partners to develop the brand’s fourth...
Technology

IHG Implements Genesys Cloud to Elevate the Guest Experience

LODGING Staff -
SAN FRANCISCO, California—Genesys announced that IHG Hotels & Resorts has implemented its Genesys Cloud platform to enhance the company's guest services. IHG has unified...
DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center
Finance

Arriba Capital Secures Refinance for DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center 

LODGING Staff -
Tucson, Arizona—Arriba Capital has arranged a cash-out refinance for the DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Downtown Convention Center, a 170-room full-service hotel. Developed in partnership between...
Costa Coffee
Sponsored Content

Elevating Hospitality: How Costa Coffee Enhances the Guest Experience and Hotel Operations 

Tim Warner -
In today’s hospitality landscape, every detail shapes the guest experience—from the softness of the linens to the quality of the coffee. While hotels often...
sustainability stock image
Industry News

Choice Hotels International Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

LODGING Staff -
NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report. "At Choice Hotels, we are dedicated to building a better tomorrow,...
real estate
Finance

CBRE: Commercial Real Estate Lending Increased in Q1 2025

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—Commercial real estate lending surged in the first quarter of 2025, driven by higher financing volumes and robust activity from banks, though caution...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Kimpton Fredericksburg
Development

Kimpton Expands Its Presence in Texas With New Luxury Lifestyle Hotel

LODGING Staff -
Technology

IHG Implements Genesys Cloud to Elevate the Guest Experience

LODGING Staff -