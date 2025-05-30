DALLAS, Texas—Unifocus announced the launch of Unifocus XiQ, a newly redesigned experience intelligence solution that gives hotel teams full control over capturing and acting on guest feedback in real time.

Unifocus XiQ (ExperienceIQ) begins with guest experience surveys, using data to enable hospitality leaders to create and manage guest feedback, gather post-stay insights, and track satisfaction trends across departments and properties.

“XiQ is more than a survey tool,” said Karie Kelly, chief product and technology officer at Unifocus. “It’s a dynamic layer of connective tissue between how teams plan, how they operate, and how guests and staff actually experience it. From scores to solutions, we’re closing the loop between feedback and performance.”

Built for Hospitality Teams, Not Analysts

Unifocus XiQ is suited for mobile, multilingual survey distribution via email and QR code. Clients can build surveys using hospitality-specific templates and scoring models, view results in real time, and compare feedback across time periods or properties.

Key Capabilities Include:

Self-service survey builder with branded templates

Post-stay guest feedback via email or QR code

Department-level benchmarking and performance tracking

Multilingual, mobile-first survey experience

Real-time alerts (light version at launch)

“This is about making feedback usable—not just visible,” Kelly said. “XiQ delivers the insights hotel teams need without the overhead that slows them down.”

A Foundation for the Future

While the initial release focuses on guest satisfaction, XiQ provides the groundwork for a unified experience intelligence layer across the Unifocus platform. Future enhancements will include survey delivery via guest messaging, staff engagement capabilities, and deeper integration with Unifocus operations and labor tools.

Long term, XiQ will connect guest and staff feedback directly into the systems teams use to schedule, respond, and improve. Unifocus is starting with guest surveys today and building toward total real-time, closed-loop performance management.

Availability

Unifocus XiQ is available now to all Unifocus clients as an add-on to Workforce Management or Operations. Early clients can begin using the survey builder and delivery tools immediately, with enhancements expected throughout the year.